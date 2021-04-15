TV Review: Season three of 'The Sinner' shows how good this show really is

It’s probably cliché to say this, but I could never keep Bill Paxton or Bill Pullman straight, name-wise. As far as their acting went, both were largely inconsequential to me. Both starred in films — “Aliens” and “Independence Day,” respectively — that had big box office returns, but were not particularly great.
I’ve since changed my tune on both. In HBO’s “Big Love” (2006-2011), Paxton played a Mormon entrepreneur who tries to maintain a three-wife household despite it being against the law. He then enlivened the typically dull ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (2013-2020), in a short episode run about a nefarious S.H.I.E.L.D/Hydra agent. Just as I was discovering his talents, he died due to complications from surgery.
Pullman, thankfully, is still very much alive, and playing the lead in “The Sinner,” probably one of the most compelling, and bingeable TV series I’ve come across. How good? It’s definitely on par, quality wise, with season one of “True Detective,” and “The Killing.” And how bingeable? I got through three seasons in less than a week; I watched season three in a weekend.
The premise: Each season focuses on a unique crime. Season one is about a young mother, Cora (Jessica Biel), who goes with her family to the beach, and, after she takes a swim, out of the blue, brutally stabs to death a total stranger. Why did she do it? The eight episodes delve deeper into her past to reveal that answer.
Season two begins with a young family on a car trip to Niagara Falls. They stop off at a hotel for the night, and the next morning their 11-year-old son (Elisha Henig) poisons them. Why?
Season three, which is by far the best, centers on a suspicious car accident on a remote rural road that kills the driver (Chris Messina) but leaves the passenger (Matt Bomer) relatively unscathed. Was this accidental or was it murder? What ties these seasons together — a fourth season is forthcoming later this year — is Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman), who refuses to let a mystery go unsolved, even when everything seems clear cut and closed.
I like a good mystery and anything that explores the psychology of trauma — and yes, there is plenty to go around in this show — is like catnip to me. And with a title like “The Sinner,” you can guess that there is also a “religious” element present — in season one, it’s staunch Catholicism; in season two, it’s a religious cult; in season three, it’s … complicated. Ambrose, too, is an unconventional character as are always the best characters.
Season one focuses more on his fractured marriage and his penchant for a dominatrix — it sounds more unsavory than it is — and then the remaining seasons focus on his other relationships, if you can call them that, with colleagues and family members. For the most part, he’s driven by the work. He’s not particularly affable or social; he’s the quintessence of social awkwardness. (He seems to be neurodivergent.) But he is kind — fatherly — and he latches onto these “broken” criminals, proving to be their only ally and sometimes the only person preventing them from a long jail sentence.
Pullman is fascinating to watch, making me wonder how I had dismissed him so early on.
Originally airing on the USA Network, “The Sinner” was developed by Derek Simonds who served as executive producer on the critically acclaimed film “Call Me by Your Name.” (Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, and Adam Bernstein also produce). Interestingly, the series was supposed to have a one-season limited run as it’s based on a novel by German crime writer Petra Hammesfahr. But it has proven itself to be popular so the powers-that-be decided to keep going.
In several interviews, Pullman said that after season one concluded, he had many conversations with writers, etc., to figure out how to further develop his character. Apparently, many details from his own life were added, crafting Harry Ambrose into a well-worn suit. If you didn’t know Pullman as the president in “Independence Day,” the clueless criminal in “Ruthless People,” or as Lone Star in “Spaceballs,” you might believe he was playing himself. (Apparently, Pullman is more a neo-noir guy than an action/comedy guy.)
Even though each season of “The Sinner” stands alone, and technically you could just watch one, it’s not advised. Ambrose is the through line, and only by watching one season after another does his character emerge — and he’s a pretty fascinating person. Also, you can’t go wrong with any of the seasons. The acting, writing, and directing is consistently good. And thankfully, there isn’t a “diminishing quality” like you find with many TV series; as I said, it actually improves.
Season one, episode one, gets intense early on. The stabbing is shocking and brutal. Cora is arrested and confesses immediately; she wants to be punished. But what seems like an open and shut case doesn’t sit well with Ambrose, and as the season progresses, he wants to know what triggered Cora. What’s great about “The Sinner” is that you can’t easily predict where it’s going. Just when you think you have it figured out, you realize you don’t.
Fair warning, since there is a lot to take in, storywise, and every episode contains a fair amount of flashbacking, you can’t be a casual viewer. This is a show you have to “watch” not listen to while you are doing something else.
I remember seeing trailers for The Sinner, years ago, but had dismissed it because of Biel. I’ve seen many of her films — “Cellular,” “Blade: Trinity,” “The Illusionist,” “The Tall Man,” “Total Recall” — but she made so little of an impression on me that, without looking up her filmography, I couldn’t have named anything she was in. On the spot, I could only tell you that she’s married to Justin Timberlake. All that aside, she’s really good in “The Sinner” — she blew me away — as is Christopher Abbott, who plays her husband. I hope she takes on more risky projects in the future.
Season two, which takes place in a small religious commune, has some eerie, “what the hell” moments. In the last several months, I have watched a few documentaries on cults — most notably “NXIVM” — and “The Sinner” does a great job of capturing how they can attract followers and seem “helpful,” but over time, can go off the rails and result in horrible trauma.
The leader of the commune, Vera Walker, is played by Carrie Coon, a well-respected theater actor; she’s super intense; scarily so. Interestingly, Coon’s husband, Tracy Letts, also a well-respected stage actor and playwright (“Killer Joe”), has a notable role as a former colleague and friend of Ambrose. Natalie Paul turns in a good performance as the small-town police officer, who is wrestling with her sexuality and guilt.
Season three, as mentioned, is the standout. Unlike the previous seasons, it isn’t as much about religion as it is about how toxic male friendships/relationships fueled by Nietzschean ideology can lead to horrible consequences. The season begins with a car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester. The survivor, Jamie (Bomer), seems to have everything going for him: He’s been a teacher at a private girl’s school for about a decade; and his wife (Parisa Fitz-Henley), who recently opened her own “essential oils” boutique, is close to giving birth. But once Ambrose starts digging — he is reluctantly helped by a much younger officer (Eddie Martinez) — into the circumstances of the crash and, particularly, the relationship between the two men, he starts seeing some serious red flags.
I won’t go into much detail of how it all unravels but suffice it to say the tension keeps tightening until you are breathless. It had me on the edge of my seat, so much so, that as I got further into the season, I started thinking: “Maybe I should take a break. Should I take a break?” Kudos to those who cast Bomer: He’s phenomenal in this. They could have gone with an actor who was known for being intense — Jon Bernthal, maybe, or Frank Grillo — but he probably would have leaned too hard into Jamie’s darkness and that would have been predictable and boring.
Instead they chose Bomer, who seems like a genuine, decent guy. (He was in the running for Superman, after all). When he starts “acting out,” it makes the audience uncomfortable; you feel unsettled. You feel sorry for him, but afraid for him and everyone around him. Sadly, instead of course correcting, Jamie keeps going deeper and deeper into the cave of madness and making bad choices. Like so many people do.
This is what’s so great about season three. Jamie isn’t an anomaly. He’s the average, unremarkable person who wants to be more. Unfortunately, he finds “friendship” and meaning with a sociopath. And that person’s toxic ideas and bravado “infects” Jamie in a way from which he could never recover. He really is like all those people who got suckered into NXIVM or even by Jim Jones. The promise of “being more” is so powerful and dangerous.
Relationships between a wild, let’s blow stuff up and jump off buildings kind of guy and his “easy mark” who gets intoxicated by the rhetoric have been done many times — in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rope” (1948) and “Strangers on a Train” (1951), in “Fight Club” (1999), hell even to some degree in “Point Break” (1991) — but in “The Sinner” it never feels derivative or stagnant. The added touch of perfection to the formula? Ambrose, a guy who gets too close to the people he’s investigating; who doesn’t really understand boundaries, and who, himself, battles his own demons and trauma. That’s when things get really interesting. In fact, Ambrose connects a bit too deeply with Jamie, and that creates an entirely new level of tragedy. I’m telling you, this is award-winning stuff.
I’m really thrilled that “The Sinner” will continue. In fact, details are slowly coming out about season four.
According to Deadline.com, Alice Kremelberg, who got her start on the soap opera “Guiding Light” and was on “Orange is the New Black” for a season, will join the cast, as Percy Muldoon, a “tough and charismatic young woman born into a prominent fishing family on Deer Island in Northern Maine.” I guess she’s one who suffers a tragedy. Shooting could begin later this month, and it could show up on Netflix later this year. Pullman will be back! I cannot wait.