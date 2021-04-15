TV Review: Season three of 'The Sinner' shows how good this show really is

Season one, episode one, gets intense early on. The stabbing is shocking and brutal. Cora is arrested and confesses immediately; she wants to be punished. But what seems like an open and shut case doesn’t sit well with Ambrose, and as the season progresses, he wants to know what triggered Cora. What’s great about “The Sinner” is that you can’t easily predict where it’s going. Just when you think you have it figured out, you realize you don’t.

Fair warning, since there is a lot to take in, storywise, and every episode contains a fair amount of flashbacking, you can’t be a casual viewer. This is a show you have to “watch” not listen to while you are doing something else.

I remember seeing trailers for The Sinner, years ago, but had dismissed it because of Biel. I’ve seen many of her films — “Cellular,” “Blade: Trinity,” “The Illusionist,” “The Tall Man,” “Total Recall” — but she made so little of an impression on me that, without looking up her filmography, I couldn’t have named anything she was in. On the spot, I could only tell you that she’s married to Justin Timberlake. All that aside, she’s really good in “The Sinner” — she blew me away — as is Christopher Abbott, who plays her husband. I hope she takes on more risky projects in the future.