TV review: 'Tell Me Your Secrets' not perfect, but still an entertaining and unsettling series

Most crime dramas start with a murder, and then we follow the main character — usually a detective — through the investigation until its conclusion. This isn’t the case in “Tell Me Your Secrets,” which is available on Amazon Prime.
In it, the investigation has already concluded, and the perpetrators — a tattoo-artist-turned-serial killer — Kit Parker (Xavier Samuel), and his bi-eyed, auburn-haired girlfriend, Karen Miller (Lily Rabe) — are in prison. The catch is that even though she’s behind bars, Karen’s role in kidnapping the 10 or so victims, and then breaking their hands and feet before smashing in their heads with a claw hammer, hasn’t been fully established.
The 10-episode series begins with Mary Barlow (Amy Brenneman), the mother of a missing woman who may or may not have been one of the serial killer’s victims, visiting Karen. She wants answers. But Karen isn’t forthcoming. In fact, when she says she doesn’t know anything, she doesn’t. Because of trauma, she doesn’t remember much about her past. Or even about the murders.
But because she remembers enough — getting severely beat up in prison “encourages her cooperation” — she becomes eligible for the Witness Protection Program. She is assigned a new identity, Emma Hall; a makeover (she’s now blonde and her bi-eye is corrected with a contact lens), is relocated from Texas to Louisiana, and is told that she must have regular sessions with a psychiatrist, Pete Guillory (Enrique Murciano), to uncover the truth.
Once moved to her new swampy digs, Emma tries keeping to herself; she’s not supposed to “attract attention.” But she does anyway. While in the bathroom, she hears a young black woman (Emyri Crutchfield) getting bullied and attacked.
A bit of a loose cannon, Emma springs to her aid, smashing the face of one of the young female tormenters into the bathroom mirror. Like a lost and neglected puppy, the victim latches onto Emma. Her parents have died, and she’s living in a group home on the edge of town, where not very nice things are taking place.
Knowing that she has to keep a low profile, Emma rebuffs the young female. She can’t help her; can’t be her friend. Eventually, the woman “disappears.” Feeling guilty, Emma begins investigating the town and uncovering its very dark and twisted secrets.
Meanwhile, Mary, who started a foundation to help victims and their families, is obsessed with finding out what happened to her own daughter. Since Karen didn’t help her, she thinks her only chance is to try and talk to Kit Parker. After seven years, and many rejected requests, he finally agrees to an interview. But just as Mary is about to see him, he commits suicide. Mary is devastated. Adding insult to injury, she discovers that Karen has been released, and is “in the wind.”
Determined to track her down, the increasingly spiraling out-of-control mother hires a recently released serial rapist, John Tyler (Hamish Linklater), to do the job. After all, he has a set of very special stalker skills he can employ. At first, he refuses; he’s on parole and he’s trying to put his life back together. But Mary won’t take “no” for an answer and soon, he’s on Karen/Emma’s trail with increasingly troubling intensity.
The cast — including Murciano — of “Tell Me Your Secrets” is exceptional. All are deeply committed to making this as uncomfortable to watch as possible. Rabe has a lot of experience playing in strange and unsettling fare. She has been a core player in Ryan Murphy’s anthology TV series “American Horror Story;” since 2011, she’s been in 54 episodes, playing everyone from a nun, Sister Mary Eunice McKee, to one of the few female serial killers, Aileen Wuornos.
As Karen/Emma, she straddles the line between strong and fragile, particularly in the flashbacks. She does a great job, riding a rollercoaster of emotions. If you watch the series, and think “she sure looks familiar,” it’s because she’s the daughter of twice-Oscar nominated actress, Jill Clayburgh, who had many career highlights in the late 1970s, early 1980s with “Silver Streak,” “Semi-Tough,” “Starting Over,” and “I’m Dancing as Fast as I Can.”
Brenneman has had a long and successful career, particularly on television. Her claim to fame was being Detective Janice Licalsi on “NYPD Blue;” then playing the lead in “Judging Amy,” which ran from 1999-2005, and Dr. Violet Turner on “Private Practice” (2007-2013).
She’s never stopped working, most recently showing up on the third season of the Billy Bob Thornton-led TV series “Goliath.” In “Tell Me Your Secrets,” her character is a very rich and privileged woman. She’s driven, reckless, and, as the series progresses, overconfident in her ability to control everything and everyone.
In an industry where actresses go under the knife to maintain careers, Brenneman has allowed herself to look her age and play characters her own age. For this alone, I applaud her. But she doesn’t need to give into the pressures — she’s a fantastic actress, who, in this, goes from domineering to falling apart without missing a step.
Though both Rabe and Brenneman are great, Linklater, who is married to Rabe, is just otherworldly good. His character begins as nervous, awkward, repentant, and cautious. But as the episodes progress, he gets bolder, more intense, and more dangerous. He will make you squirm.
It’s an amazing journey to watch. Even if you don’t recognize him by name, I’m sure you’ve seen him in something. He’s been prolific, having appeared in such high-profile projects as “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Newsroom.” Looking over his filmography, I’ve seen a lot of his films/TV shows, but I wouldn’t say any one role stood out to me. This one … people who see it will remember him from this. He’s truly unsettling.
The person behind “Tell Me Your Secrets” is Harriet Warner. If her name isn’t familiar, she is a British producer/writer who most recently contributed to “Call the Midwife,” another female-centric series. Next up for her is a “reimagining” of “Dangerous Liaisons,” which is now in pre-production. On the strength of “Tell Me Your Secrets,” I’ll definitely check it out.
“Tell Me Your Secrets” isn’t perfect. It has some clunkiness to it. Characters fall in and out of bed with people for no real reason other than it seems the studio wanted some “hotness” added. They usually do.
Also, though the main threads are tied in the season finale, there is an indication that a second season is expected, even though Amazon Prime hasn’t officially greenlit one. The show received “poor reviews,” but has a 7.4/10 on IMDB.
I liked it so much that I binge watched it over a weekend. It’s compelling, has interesting characters, good acting, and lots of weird, unsettling Southern-Gothic flavor. What’s not to like?