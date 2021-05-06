TV review: 'Tell Me Your Secrets' not perfect, but still an entertaining and unsettling series

Once moved to her new swampy digs, Emma tries keeping to herself; she’s not supposed to “attract attention.” But she does anyway. While in the bathroom, she hears a young black woman (Emyri Crutchfield) getting bullied and attacked.

A bit of a loose cannon, Emma springs to her aid, smashing the face of one of the young female tormenters into the bathroom mirror. Like a lost and neglected puppy, the victim latches onto Emma. Her parents have died, and she’s living in a group home on the edge of town, where not very nice things are taking place.

Knowing that she has to keep a low profile, Emma rebuffs the young female. She can’t help her; can’t be her friend. Eventually, the woman “disappears.” Feeling guilty, Emma begins investigating the town and uncovering its very dark and twisted secrets.

Meanwhile, Mary, who started a foundation to help victims and their families, is obsessed with finding out what happened to her own daughter. Since Karen didn’t help her, she thinks her only chance is to try and talk to Kit Parker. After seven years, and many rejected requests, he finally agrees to an interview. But just as Mary is about to see him, he commits suicide. Mary is devastated. Adding insult to injury, she discovers that Karen has been released, and is “in the wind.”