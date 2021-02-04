TV Review: 'WandaVision' an intriguing mystery wrapped in old sitcoms

Marvel fans have been spoiled. Since 2008, we could expect to see a new film — sometimes more than one — about every year. 2019 gave us three films: “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Three films! “Black Widow was supposed to drop in 2020, and then … the gears ground to a halt as COVID-19 threw a spanner into the works. (It is now slated for May 7, 2021.)

Things are sort of returning to “normal.” The other day, it was announced that “Thor: Love and Thunder” had started filming — slated for 2022 — in Australia and other properties are on track. But what about right now? What have we been doing to get our Marvel fix? Many people signed up for Disney+. Mostly for the Star Wars spin-off “The Mandalorian,” but also because it’s the only way to see all the Marvel properties in one location. And it’s the only place to see Marvel’s spin-off TV series. The first one out of the gate was “WandaVision,” which offers new episodes every Friday.

What is “WandaVision”? For the first three episodes, it’s a fish-out-of-water sitcom starring the telekinetic “witch,” really enhanced being, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her significant other, the cybernetic android that can appear “human,” Vision (Paul Bettany).