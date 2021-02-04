TV Review: 'WandaVision' an intriguing mystery wrapped in old sitcoms

Marvel fans have been spoiled. Since 2008, we could expect to see a new film — sometimes more than one — about every year. 2019 gave us three films: “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Three films! “Black Widow was supposed to drop in 2020, and then … the gears ground to a halt as COVID-19 threw a spanner into the works. (It is now slated for May 7, 2021.)
Things are sort of returning to “normal.” The other day, it was announced that “Thor: Love and Thunder” had started filming — slated for 2022 — in Australia and other properties are on track. But what about right now? What have we been doing to get our Marvel fix? Many people signed up for Disney+. Mostly for the Star Wars spin-off “The Mandalorian,” but also because it’s the only way to see all the Marvel properties in one location. And it’s the only place to see Marvel’s spin-off TV series. The first one out of the gate was “WandaVision,” which offers new episodes every Friday.
What is “WandaVision”? For the first three episodes, it’s a fish-out-of-water sitcom starring the telekinetic “witch,” really enhanced being, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her significant other, the cybernetic android that can appear “human,” Vision (Paul Bettany).
Filmed in black and white, and set in the 1950s, the pilot is reminiscent of “I Love Lucy” or “The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ The second is set a decade later and has a “Bewitched” vibe to it. Every week, we have watched the wacky duo attempt to “blend in” and fail. To be honest, by the second episode, I wasn’t sure if I would keep watching. I’m not a fan of retro TV with its corny, unfunny jokes and annoying laugh track. Was this going somewhere?
Episode three moves us into the 1970s, and it is finally in color. The house looks like it’s straight out of “The Brady Bunch.” By the end of the episode, things are becoming more sinister, and even though there were little hints here and there along the way, by now we know something is definitely wrong. This is not a mindless sitcom.
Episode four moves into “The X-Files” territory with government agencies and scientists coming together, trying to figure out why there’s a town that’s not on a map surrounded by a seemingly impenetrable force field, and why they can pick up a TV signal from a sitcom starring two “vanished” Avengers. The plot thickens and things are finally getting interesting.
If you are a Marvel fan, and that means you have watched everything that the studio has had to offer, you should absolutely tune in every week to “WandaVision.”
I will warn everyone else, this isn’t a show for “casual viewers.” As of episode four, you have to have seen “Captain Marvel,” “Thor,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Doctor Strange,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame” to not be totally lost. And for context’s sake, I would add “Ant-Man” to that list.
No Marvel property exists in isolation. Every film and TV show intersects and builds upon previous efforts. I never made it through the entirety of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” which was on ABC, but I was tuning in when its episodes were affected directly with what was revealed in “Captain America: Winter Soldier.”
With its manipulation of time and space, “WandaVision” is thought to be the door that leads audiences into “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022), in which Wanda is slated to appear, and to the yet untitled third Spider-Man film, which is supposed to have an appearance by Doctor Strange. Cue the Theremin.
If “WandaVision” isn’t your bag, Disney+ has a few other Marvel TV shows at the ready. Less “magicky” and multiverse-y is “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which premieres March 19, and then everybody’s favorite trickster and all-around horrible Ice Giant raised in Asgard, “Loki,” which drops in May.
I own all of the Marvel films, so if these TV series were available any other way, I’d not subscribe to Disney+, but what are you going to do? Like I said, Marvel doesn’t produce standalones. If you are invested in a few, you have to be fully invested in all. No half measures.
Sitting through the first two episodes of “WandaVision” is taxing. I know many people who jumped ship and said they wouldn’t go back. I’m glad I kept slogging on. I’m hooked. My only complaint is that I wish it wasn’t a week-after-week thing; that it was available for an all-weekend binge. For me, it’s less jarring.
For anyone who knows next to nothing about Wanda Maximoff, Olsen did an interview with “Allure” magazine about four years ago, that gives audiences a good historical overview of her character, including important details from the comics. Check it out on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Z7bZOJV3v8. Even this super fan found it instructive.