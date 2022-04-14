TV ROUNDUP: A quartet of great shows to binge

When I want to watch something at night, I rarely choose a film. They always seem “too long,” and yet, if I start watching a good TV series, I can easily spend three or four hours getting absorbed in it. In the last few months, I’ve found four that are must-watches: “Severance,” “The Dropout,” “Minx” and “Moon Knight.”

“Severance” — Dan Erickson created this intriguing Apple TV+ series and wrote most of the episodes. Who is he? This is his first IMDB listing, and all I can say is wow. Just wow. Some have compared this sci-fi/mystery/drama to “Being John Malkovich,” or something else “from the mind of Charlie Kaufman,” but this is far more sinister than anything he’s ever done. And I love it. It’s more “Black Mirror” than “Malkovich.” It’s almost as if Kafka and Orwell got together to write about life in corporate America. (As a side note, I haven’t watched any interviews on why he got involved, but Ben Stiller directs six of the 10 episodes.)

The premise is that a corporation, Lumon, employs people who undergo a procedure, during which a device is inserted to their brains. The purpose of it is to sever the person’s life into work and play. The minute an employee enters the elevator, they become an office worker; once outside, they are “themselves” again. Neither “person” knows anything about the other. The main character, Mark (Adam Scott), underwent the procedure after his wife was killed in a car accident. The trauma was too much for him to bear, and he begins the series as a full supporter of the company. But, things begin to change. On the outside, he encounters a former colleague, Petey (Yul Vasquez), who has some shocking information for him, and that makes Mark start to investigate and question; something Lumon doesn’t want anyone to do.

The casting director did an amazing job on this series. The actors in Mark’s small unit have great chemistry and are another reason you can’t wait for a new episode to drop. Scott plays the reluctant leader who, on the outside, drinks too much and is an emotional mess. On the inside, he’s been recently promoted, but he’s not really management material. He is too kind; too quick to bear the brunt of disciplinary actions. Zach Cherry plays Dylan, the smart ass who has a lot of trust issues. He is only motivated to work by incentives, such as finger trap puzzles. (Yes, this is a real reward). Helly (Britt Lower) is the office newbie, who acts like a wild caged animal. She hates this place; wants out. And then there’s Irving (John Turturro). He’s a British accented long-timer. He’s absolutely IN LOVE with everything Lumon is and stands for. He’s even memorized the words of the cult-like founder and knows the employee manuals by heart. Other characters are played by Christopher Walken, the head of another department who becomes deeply attracted to Irving; Patricia Arquette, who plays the grey-haired Harmony, an awful, nightmarish, disturbingly sinister and reptilian-like upper management monster; and her henchman of sorts, Milchick, who is played by Tramell Tillman. The management in this place is so off-putting that I hope they all have a horrible, grotesque demise.

“Severance” is well written, directed, and acted. A mystery unfolds every week, which draws you in. It’s compelling and each episode keeps you guessing. So many questions. Apple TV+ just greenlit a second season. Best news ever.

“Severance” has become one of my all-time favorite shows. I would rank it up there with “Breaking Bad” in terms of consistent quality and watchability. I never really liked Adam Scott, and seeing that he was the lead, I hesitated to dive in, but the trailer sucked me in. I’m so glad I took the plunge. If you have Apple TV+ or are thinking about getting it, tune in.

“The Dropout” — This limited series on Hulu recently concluded. It focuses on the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), the college drop out who founded a multi-billion dollar medical tech company called Theranos. It’s selling point was that its desk-sized machines could, from just one drop of blood, detect hundreds of diseases, ranging from herpes to cancer. No need for large blood draws; no need for a doctor. The idea was that machines would be available in wellness centers at your local Walgreens. Somehow, this CEO/founder roped in money from George Shultz (Sam Waterston), who worked for both Reagan and Nixon, as well as big names like Don Lucas (Michael Ironside) and even Rupert Murdoch. Before diving into the series, I watched a documentary on Holmes, and couldn’t believe that this blonde, large eyed, “odd” person with a seemingly artificially lowered voice and obsession with Steve Jobs and Yoda had amassed so much money and had such a cult-like following. Even while watching the fictional account, I was mostly watching with my mouth agape.

I have so many questions about this woman, and I’ve done some internet searches on her psychology. Was she a swindler? Was she a narcissist? A psychopath? Autistic? At first, I thought maybe she was overly zealous, but as the years ticked on, she become more duplicitous and mendacious. She knew she couldn’t deliver on her promises; she knew it was all smoke and mirrors, but she kept lying and kept accepting money and awards. By the end, they had employees signing multiple NDA agreements, threatened them with lawsuits, and even had them followed and threatened. We call these “Scientology tactics” in my house. Whereas I had some sympathy for her early on, now I just want her to go down in flames. Same goes for her long-time partner Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews), who stomped around at Theranos, shouting and browbeating all the employees. Both are monsters, but he stands out as much more so. (Through their actions, one scientist committed suicide. Thank goodness for whistleblowers and the Fourth Estate.)

Seyfried is exceptional. I expect many awards will be coming her way for this. And her supporting cast is equally noteworthy, including Kurtwood Smith, Anne Archer, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Stephen Fry … I mean they brought out a lot of heavy hitters here. Andrews, who used to be a “heartthrob,” is nearly unrecognizable here. He’s good at making you hate him. The show was created and mostly written by Elizabeth Meriwether and Wei-Ning Yu, based on the podcast from ABC. I hope they keep creating series of this quality.

It’s interesting that networks seem to be hyperfixated on these types of charlatan blowhards who get massive media attention and manic devotees, but “The Dropout” stands above the others. I even tried watching Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed,” which touts Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto as the pretentious clown car couple Rebekah Neumann and Adam Neumann as the leads, but I couldn’t even watch one episode. The people they play are just uninteresting. They founded WeWork, and at some point in their ascendance, Adam was talked about as being Jesus-like. Both seemed like broad caricatures of human beings. I felt exhausted by them after 15 minutes. Holmes, at least, seems enigmatic and complex. Maybe that’s the writing; maybe it’s the acting. Whatever it is, “The Dropout” is definitely worth your time.

“Minx” — Several years ago, HBO Max aired “The Deuce,” a series about the New York porn industry during the 1970s and 1980s, before Times Square was gentrified. I watched the first season, which was, at times, tough going. The treatment of the prostitutes was disturbing. I think I watched one episode of season two, then tapped out.

HBO Max is offering a different take on “porn,” in this California-based series about the first magazine that features a nude male centerfold. (Remember, “Playgirl”?) Unlike “The Deuce,” though, this series never makes you feel like you need to take a shower afterwards. And I think it’s because even though Maggie Gyllenhaal’s character — a prostitute/porn star turned porn director — was able to overcome her victimization and become a feminist icon, of sorts, “The Deuce” was still created and helmed by males, David Simon and George Pelecanos. There was still the male gaze and males were always in control. The female characters, at least in season one, were controlled by, beaten by, and manipulated by very violent, greedy men. (An exception was Harvey Wasserman, played by David Krumholtz, my favorite character in the series.)

Also set during the 1970s, Minx” is much lighter, and it’s created by and written mostly by women, including showrunner Ellen Rapoport, and Julie Mandel Folly, and it centers on empowered women, who work in the same industry but who aren’t victimized, which is important. Episode one introduces us to Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a perky feminist, who is suit wearing, Vassar-educated, and opinionated. She is a “fish out of water,” determined to get her Gloria Steinem-inspired magazine off the ground. Of course, no one wants it. Except scruffy Doug (Jake Johnson), the publisher of dozens of porn magazines, including “Ass Heaven.” At a magazine pitching event, they spar a bit, verbally, and she heads out, dropping her publication on the floor. He picks it up. Later, when they meet again, he tells Joyce a story about how his nude models, stranded on a photography set, were bored, so he gave them a copy of her publication, and they couldn’t stop talking about it. He believes the publication has an audience, but to make money, they need a gimmick. Joyce jokes that it should have male nudes in it. He’s intrigued. And thus, the idea is born.

Like “The Deuce,” “Minx” is adult only fare. Lots of male full-frontal nudity. But what I love about the series is that it’s smart — it educates the public about feminist ideas — and is very entertaining. The episodes fly by. For some reason, HBO Max dropped two episodes and then a couple more. It doesn’t seem to be a week-by-week thing, and I love that. The chemistry between the leads has that “old Hollywood” feel. Johnson and Lovidbond often engage in a rapid back and forth delivery of dialogue. Their clash of backgrounds — she grew up belonging to a country club; he’s clearly been scrapping his entire life — create misunderstanding and sometimes hard feelings. But they are always decent to each other, and usually make up. It’s refreshing to see people behave in a civilized manner. If they were alive today, Katherine Hepburn and maybe Spencer Tracy or even Clark Gable would be in the leads. Both Lovibond and Johnson are outstanding, and the supporting cast increases the show’s watchability. The ensemble — played by Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, especially Lennon Parham, and Oscar Montoya — make this feel like a family. I look forward to each episode.

Feminism often gets a bad name, mostly because people don’t know what it means. This series can go a long way to correcting that problem. It also, notably, tackles the issue of race as Doug’s second in command is a strong black woman (Victor). And it deals some with LGBTQIA issues with the inclusion of a gay photographer, Richie (Oscar Montoya).

This week, the seventh episode will air, with only three more to go. I have no idea if anyone else is watching or even if a second season is planned. I truly hope so. It’s rare to find a series in which people work together for a common cause; disagree, make mistakes, but then apologize and act like adults; and, and this is the best part, they don’t seem to be setting up the two leads for a romance. Thank goodness. TV needs more shows like “Minx.”

“Moon Knight” — Marvel Studios continues its winning streak with this limited Disney+ series about a rather unusual superhero. Steven Grant/Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) suffers from dissociative disorder, so he can’t tell when he’s awake or sleeping, and he loses track of time; sometimes days. We eventually discover that he’s sharing his body with an Egyptian moon god, Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham). The “villain” of the piece is Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who has a scale of justice tattoo on his arm, and with it, he judges the deeds of the living. (They die if the scale isn’t balanced.)

Created by Doug Moench and Jeremy Slater, “Moon Knight” sucked me immediately after the first episode. What I like about it is how trippy and convoluted it is. You don’t know if you can trust your main character’s experiences. And you learn about his condition and situation as he does. I like that mystery aspect to it. Plus, Isaac is killing this performance. While watching it, I kept turning to my partner, who is an actor, and saying “how is he doing this? This character, right? Who else could play this?” and so on. Lots of nitpicky jerks have complained and made fun of Isaac’s London dialect. They need to get lives. I am just in awe that he can act this script. Really challenging. He is likable, sweet, confused … All very believably done.

I read that Isaac’s contract is for this six-episode series only. He is not obligated to play this character again for Marvel. But come on! This cannot be a one-off. I can already imagine the possibilities. Episode two dropped yesterday, and I can’t wait to sit down and watch it.