Volleyball's Beard Bros go from beach to 'Amazing Race'

“It’s just the ultimate test of brains and brawn,” Riley McKibbin said. “Finally being able to put all of your theories to the test, and really measure up against all of the trash that you talked as a little kid to the contestants on the TV — I think that was like the most special part for me.”

This season, 11 teams left the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November 2018 and headed to Trinidad and Tobago, with future stops including France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil for those that last that long. The brothers aren’t allowed to say where they went or how long they lasted, though they estimated that between volleyball, vacation and the show they’ve now been to 50 countries; they keep track on a map that was out of view of the camera they were using for the Zoom interview with The Associated Press.

“We had this plan, we just want to see as many different countries as we possibly can,” said Maddison McKibbin, who is two years younger and the bushier of the siblings known on the AVP beach circuit as “The Beard Bros.”

“We kind of had this motto of, ‘Just don’t get last. Don’t get last, and you’ll advance,’” he said. “And that was our thing, because I think we just didn’t want to miss out on any opportunities that we could have seen to travel the world.”