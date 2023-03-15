Bluebarn Theatre presents “The Chinese Lady” by Lloyd Suh, a story that follows the first woman from China entering America, beginning March 30.

“Afong Moy is paraded around for the American public to indulge their voyeuristic curiosities by delivering a performance of her ‘ethnicity,’” a press release said. “Over the course of 55 years, Moy begins to challenge her views of herself, her culture in the hands of others and her disconnect from her homeland while grappling with her search for her own identity in America.”

Directed by Wai Yim, this production was brought from Guangzhou as an “exotic oddity” in 1834.

The cast features Lisa Tejero as Afong Moy and Jimmy Nguyen as Atung.

Bindi Kang did Dramaturg; Bill VanDeest did scenic design; Izumi Inaba did costume design; and Maya Brendenkamp did lighting design.

Performances run March 30 through April 22 on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; April 2 and 23 at 2 p.m.; and April 16 at 6 p.m. There will be an ASL performance on April 13 at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $37 and military, education and healthcare members are $32. You can buy tickets at bluebarn.org or by calling 402-345-1576.