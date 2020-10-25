The Dodge Connection: A Boy, a Painting, and (Maybe) a Found Treasure

“The Last War-Whoop” would hang in J.C. Bixby’s Omaha plumbing office for over twenty years. The younger Bixby would take over his father’s plumbing business. Many years later, following Raymond Bixby’s retirement, the painting languished in his basement.

One evening, Raymond was reading the Saturday Evening Post, no doubt enjoying the images of Norman Rockwell, when he came across an article about the artwork of Currier and Ives. And, there it was, an image of his painting, “The Last War-Whoop.” Could it be an original Tait painting that Currier and Ives used to generate their popular prints? Or, is it a very skilled copy?

We don’t know quite yet, but if the painting is the genuine article, it’s good news for the Dodge House. If not, we one a very fortunately composed copy.

What we do know is that the younger Bixby donated the painting to the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, where it once again, for many years, it was relegated to the basement. In 1992, when the art museum became aware of the painting’s place of origin, it returned the canvas to the Dodge House. For reasons unknown, it languished in the home’s basement for almost another 20 years.

Today, The “Last War-Whoop” is in the capable hands of restorers at the Ford Conservation Center in Omaha.

After over 100 years hanging in a plumbing office and then hiding in three different basements, “The Last War-Whoop” will return “home” to the Dodge House, where it will be on display for all to enjoy and contemplate.