The Thomas Jefferson High School Drama Department will bring a little levity to our spring ups and downs with its presentation of “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

The comedy by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer will be performed Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium.

According to drama Coach Alex Bales, “The Cornley Drama Society bites off more than they can chew in producing a play with a much larger budget than they’re used to with their new play, ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor.’ Charles Haversham has died under suspicious circumstances, and now it’s up to everyone at the manor and the inspector to solve the case.”

However, the production itself seems to be endangered as the cast fumbles through a performance, but somehow they make it through to the end.

The play started in 2012 in London and later moved to Broadway. It is currently touring the United States.

TJ’s production features cast members Alyson Sharp, Cecilia Watts, Brooklynn Christensen, Gabriel Russell, Kyle Bussing, Tyson Bentley, Thomas Harmon, Salem George, Brennan Kuiper, Aspen Savage and Claudia Tucker.

Crew members include Gracie Clark, stage manager; Claudia Tucker, props; Nova Long, light design; Julian Bowman, spotlight; Jazmin Large, sound design; H. Riley, sound board/dramaturge; Haylee Eledge, costume design; Gracie Kreft, makeup design; and technical theater and production class, set construction.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors and will be available at the door.