Thomas Jefferson H.S. to present epic musical 'Fiddler on the Roof'

The Thomas Jefferson High School Drama Department will present three performances of the epic musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” this week.

The show will be performed Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium, 2501 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs.

The story focuses on a Jewish family trying to adapt to changing times in the Russian Empire in the early 20th century. During a period when Russian officers were forcing many Jews from their villages, the father, Tevye, once asked the village rabbi, “Is there a prayer for the tsar?” The rabbi hesitated, then said, “May God bless and keep the tsar — far away from us.”

The musical features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and book by Joseph Stein. Their version was first performed in 1964 and won a bunch of Tony Awards, including for Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score in 1965. It was later adapted for film and released in 1971. The musical has enjoyed many revivals on Broadway, which have been echoed by many school and community productions.

“We started talking about doing ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ last year,” said Alex Bales, drama coach and director of the production. “It’s a classic musical and something that we wanted students to experience. Lately, there’s been a trend towards doing more modern musicals, so it is great to give students an opportunity to work with a show that they may not know as well.”

While students may not be familiar with it, adults will recognize many of the songs, such as “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

Thomas Jefferson’s production features the following in lead roles:

Gabe Russell — Tevye

Gracie Clark — Golde

Alyson Sharp — Tzeitel

Claire Christensen — Hodel

Tyson Bentley — Motel

Austin Nielsen — Perchik

Travis Walker — music director

Admission is $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.