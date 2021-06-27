Watch Now: Council Bluffs has multi-cultural history

Council Bluffs is 175 years old but it has early American, Spanish, French, and Native American roots that go back almost 300 years.

There were, of course, earlier Native Americans who lived in this area, but we don’t exactly who, when or where.

The Oto Indians are believed to have crossed northern Iowa and migrated south along the west end of Iowa to what now is northwest Missouri. There, they crossed the Missouri River about 1700 A.D. into southeast Nebraska.

French explorer-traders in the earliest 1700s worked up and down the Missouri River, undoubtedly stopping overnight occasionally where Council Bluffs now is located.

Then Spain assumed administrative control of the Louisiana Territory west of the Mississippi River from the French in 1763.

French and French Canadian traders continued to mingle and to intermarry with Native Americans. The Spanish put administrative controls on fur trade and sent exploring parties up the Missouri River through this area as far as North Dakota.

The Oto Indians and the Ioway Indians both spoke Chiwere Sioux. They may have been one tribe before 1700. Nobody knows how long ago that might have been.