Watch Now: Council Bluffs has multi-cultural history

Council Bluffs is 175 years old but it has early American, Spanish, French, and Native American roots that go back almost 300 years.
There were, of course, earlier Native Americans who lived in this area, but we don’t exactly who, when or where.
The Oto Indians are believed to have crossed northern Iowa and migrated south along the west end of Iowa to what now is northwest Missouri. There, they crossed the Missouri River about 1700 A.D. into southeast Nebraska.
French explorer-traders in the earliest 1700s worked up and down the Missouri River, undoubtedly stopping overnight occasionally where Council Bluffs now is located.
Then Spain assumed administrative control of the Louisiana Territory west of the Mississippi River from the French in 1763.
French and French Canadian traders continued to mingle and to intermarry with Native Americans. The Spanish put administrative controls on fur trade and sent exploring parties up the Missouri River through this area as far as North Dakota.
The Oto Indians and the Ioway Indians both spoke Chiwere Sioux. They may have been one tribe before 1700. Nobody knows how long ago that might have been.
We do know, however, that the Ioway Chief Wange-waha (Hard Heart, Sand Bar, or Grand Batture), left his band of Ioway during the War of 1812 when they agreed to side with the British.
At first, he and his wives and children lived in eastern Nebraska with the Oto.
Later, Wange-waha moved to what we now call Mynster Springs north of Council Bluffs and built a fur trade post. He was in the area roughly between 1820 and 1832 before returning to his tribe.
In 1837, the United States government moved Algonquian-speaking Pottawattamie/Ottawa/Chippewa Indians into southwest Iowa. Primary chief of the Indians was Capt. Billy Caldwell, son of a British colonel and a Native American mother.
The group settled along Indian Creek, in an area that is now downtown Council Bluffs. They quickly agreed, however, to split up into at least five widely separated villages – to conserve wild game, nuts, berries and roots in each village area.
Caldwell, personal secretary to Pan-Indian leader Tecumseh, kept his village on Indian Creek. Mounted infantrymen from Fort Leavenworth built a blockhouse near the junction of present-day Franklin and East Pierce Streets to protect the newly-arrived Pottawattamie from attacks by other tribes.
By 1838, the Army allowed Belgian Jesuits Felix Verreydt, Pierre-Jean De Smet and Andrew Mazzella to use the blockhouse as a mission home and school. School attendance dwindled, and the mission moved in 1841 from Caldwell’s village to northeast Kansas.
While the Pottawattamie/Ottawa/Chippewa were debating their chiefs’ May 1846 agreement in Washington, D.C., to sell southwest Iowa and move to northeast Kansas, along came great trains of covered wagons from the east.
This was the vanguard of thousands of wagons and more than 31,000 religious refugees who migrated through Old Council Bluffs between 1846 and 1853.
They were, for the most part, destitute, exhausted and ill. They fanned out across southwest Iowa and built more than 80 farming communities. Some of those towns continue to this day as Kanesville/Council Bluffs, Coonville/Glenwood, Plum Hollow/Thurman, Macedonia, Big Grove/Oakland, Honey Creek, Pisgah, Magnolia, and others.
They built roads, bridges, ferries, mills, wagon shops, blacksmith shops, tuition schools, churches, tabernacles, and council houses. They also established scores of businesses and at least three newspapers in southwest Iowa and three more in eastern Nebraska.
But they staged on west into Great Salt Lake Valley as fast as they could raise supplies and equipment. The last year of major migration from southwest Iowa was in 1853, when about 2,600 went to the Great Basin.