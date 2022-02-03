Watch this: Some of the great TV, movies out there right now

With the pandemic in full force last year, I ended up watching a lot of TV and movies online. In fact, I only took the risk of seeing three films in the cinema: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Eternals.” What did I see that was great? What was good? What was bad? As it’s already February 2022 — can you even believe that? — I thought I’d put together a list.

Everyone’s always looking for something to watch, right?

The Great

“Dopesick” — Streaming on Hulu, this eight-episode limited series is based on the nonfiction book by Beth Macy, and it chronicles how the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, used their money and influence to get OxyContin into the hands of millions of Americans, thus ushering in a tragic and widespread opioid epidemic. The cast is phenomenal, but for me Michael Keaton, who plays a small-town doctor who becomes an addict, was the highlight. Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Kaitlyn Dever, and John Hoogenakker are also exceptional. This is an absolute must watch.

“Dr. Death” — Streaming on Peacock, this eight-episode limited series is based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a surgeon who was accused of seriously injuring 33 of 38 patients in less than two years. While watching this, you will wonder why such a criminally incompetent person was allowed to ruin so many lives. It’s shocking. Great cast, especially Jackson, Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin. After watching this, you will think twice about going under the knife.

“Mare of Easttown” — Streaming on HBO Max, this eight-episode cop drama is set in a small Pennsylvania town and centers on Det. Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), a no nonsense trainwreck who is tremendous at her job. I enjoyed everything about this: the writing, the acting, the direction. Winslet is fantastic, and she gets help from an unbelievably great cast, including Jean Smart, who plays her mom; Angourie Rice, who plays her daughter; Julianne Nicholson, who plays her best friend; and especially Evan Peters, who plays her partner. Compelling TV. I hope there will be a season two.

“Maid” — Streaming on Netflix, this 10-episode, limited series is inspired by a book by Stephanie Land. It centers on Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young mother who decides to leave an abusive relationship with Sean (Nick Robinson). Without a college degree or advanced job skills, the now-single mom tries to support her child (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet) as a housecleaner. But every day, Alex faces low wages, a lack of affordable housing, transportation and childcare; an unreliable mentally ill mother (Andie MacDowell, who is Qualley’s real-life mom), the seductive pull of her ex and a system that is clearly broken. It’s a wonder anyone survives in this country. A sobering, important watch with phenomenal and compelling writing and performances.

“The Shrink Next Door” — Streaming on Apple TV, this limited, eight-episode drama is based on real life events that are almost too impossible to fathom. After his parents died, Marty Markowitz (Will Ferrell) took over the family business, but he’s not particularly “fulfilled.” People walk all over him, and his life is just sort of a low “hum.” He sort of exists. And then he meets the dynamic psychiatrist, Dr. Ike (Paul Rudd), who has celebrity clients and an extroverted personality, and, under his Svengali-like control/advice, Marty eventually takes charge of his life. And by that I mean, he isolates himself from those who love him — his sister Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) and her children. Once he’s alone, Marty is essentially parasitized by Dr. Ike and his wife, Bonnie (Casey Wilson). For more than 30 years, the doctor siphons off a large chunk of Marty’s wealth. With comedians playing all the leads, you might think this would be funny or light-hearted in some way, but it’s often heartbreaking. Many tears were shed. Exceptional series.

“Squid Game” — Streaming on Netflix, this 10-episode Korean thriller/drama is an intense watch. It focuses on Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a deadbeat dad with a gambling problem. He is approached by a man who tells him he can solve his money problems by calling a number, which he does. He and hundreds of other down-on-their luck people are persuaded to participate in a Hunger Games type competition. Winner and last person standing gets more money than they could possibly spend. The dynamics of the characters is fascinating, and it offers an important commentary on social disparity and the exploitation of desperate impoverished people by rich degenerates. The show has proven to be so popular that a second season was quickly greenlit.

The MCU: Marvel, and Disney, have been very busy producing top tier content. They still release one or two full-length features each year, but in 2021, they got the brilliant idea of using the limited TV series — appearing on Disney+ and running six to eight episodes — as a way to introduce new characters and develop more fully ones that hadn’t already had any significant screen time. They started the project with “WandaVision,” which initially I didn’t like, but ended up loving. It followed Wanda Maximov (Elizabeth Olsen) after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” The trauma of losing her brother, Quicksilver (Aaron Johnson, Evan Peters), and her love, Vision (Paul Bettany), resulted in her creating a fantastic, TV-inspired world where Vision is alive and they have children.

Next came “Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which allowed Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) space to deal with the fall out of having lost their mentor and friend Captain America (Chris Evans). It also dove into racial issues and trauma. I gained a lot of respect for both actors because of this show.

“What If …?” gave anime fans delight by presenting stories from the Marvel multiverse. What if … Agent Carter (Hayley Atwell) became Captain Carter instead of Steve Rogers becoming Captain America? What if Christine (Rachel McAdams) had been in the car with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) when it crashed, and she had died? What if he pined for her so much that he embraced the Dark Arts, and created a horrible alternate-version of himself known as Strange Supreme? And What if the Avengers weren’t Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow, but Strange Supreme, Captain Carter, Thor, Star-Lord T-Challa, Killmonger, Gamora, and Black Widow? It might not seem that a “cartoon” would be an important watch, but this version of Doctor Strange, and who knows what else, will factor into “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Finally, they released what I thought would be a ho-hum series about Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) — called “Hawkeye” — but it turned out to be a fun, delightful series that allowed Hawkeye to heal the trauma left by having had lost his family for five years after the Thanos snap, by having had spent those years as a murderous vigilante known as Ronin, and by having had lost his best friend, Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson). And how does he do that? By reluctantly befriending a young admirer, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who is a pretty amazing archer herself, and a Pizza Dog. As a bonus, fan favorite Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Black Widow’s sister, turns up in half the episodes.

Before leaving the MCU, I will mention that both features, “Eternals” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” proved to be big box office business — “No Way Home” has made more than $1 billion worldwide — and both were very good additions to the catalogue.

“Bo Burnham: Inside” — Because of the pandemic, stand-up comedian, internet sensation, actor, writer and director — whew — Burnham was a one-man band, who wrote, directed, filmed and performed this Netflix special that touched on issues of mental health, gender and our socio-economic-political state of affairs. It’s brilliantly creative. The songs are amazingly catchy. And the surreal and weirdness of being locked inside for an indeterminate amount of time, because of forces beyond us resonated with so many of us that almost everyone I know recommended it and watched it many times. I even bought the soundtrack on iTunes.

“Riders of Justice” — This Danish action/comedy/drama centers on Markus (Mads Mikkelsen), a stoic soldier whose wife is killed in a train “accident.” He teams up with a mathematics genius (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), who was on the train and survived, and his friends Lennart (Lars Brygmann) and Emmenthaler (Nicolas Bro) when they discover that the crash might have been deliberate. Written and directed by Anders Thomas Jensen, this film is populated with such unusual characters that are played by such amazing actors … it’s just a revelation to watch. I still need to add it to my DVD collection.

The Good“tick, tick, BOOM!” — Andrew Garfield shines in this musical portrait of Jonathan Larson, the creator of “Rent” who died at the age of 35. Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and with the musical talents of Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesus and Alexandra Shipp, it is so good that even my musical hating partner enjoyed this. Streaming on Netflix.

“Yellowjackets” — Streaming on Showtime, this 11-episode drama/horror/mystery series goes back and forth in time, showing what happened when a high school soccer team’s plane crashed on its way to a tournament, and then how four of these grown up survivors — Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Misty (Christina Ricci), and Taissa (Tawny Cypress) — are faring. It’s hard to explain this show as it’s supernatural weirdness meets “Lord of the Flies” with some LGBTQ elements, badass girl power and unhinged stuff all mashed together and served raw and dripping. The series has received high praise across the board, and a season two has been greenlit. Good news, as we still haven’t seen the full extent of the madness that went down in that isolated spot.

“Dexter: New Blood” — Streaming on Showtime, this series was supposed to correct the wrongs of how “Dexter” ended “10 years ago.” But I’ll just say, I enjoyed this exploration of the Miami-relocated serial killer (Michael C. Hall) who encounters and tries to bond with his grown-up son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), a lot until the final moments. I’m still fuming about the end. Oh well. I guess, the series was high-rated and many people tuned in. It is listed as a “limited series,” but with its popularity, Showtime is already asking fan input as to if they would watch another season (never say never) and if so, who would they want to see? Hmm. Without Dexter Morgan, I definitely won’t be tuning in.

“The Sinner” — Streaming on Hulu, this amazing crime/drama/mystery anthology series said farewell in 2021, which sucks. I really enjoyed watching Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) lose himself in his cases. I tend to like detectives who have a lot of trauma and not a lot of interpersonal skills, and Harry fit that bill beautifully. Season three is still the best — Matt Bomer was excellent — but Frances Fisher, playing an iron-will fishing matriarch, was a very fine addition in season four.

“The Silent Sea” — This eight-episode Korean sci-fi series feels like “Sunshine” meets “Pandorum” meets “Alien,” and it has some flaws, but something kept me watching until the end. The premise is that the Earth is running out of water, so a team, headed by a soldier Han Yoon-jae (Gong Yoo), and a scientist, Doctor Song Ji-an (Bae Doona), head to an abandoned lunar research facility to retrieve important samples that could save humanity. Of course, they are told that everyone died because of radiation, but, big shock, there isn’t any radiation, just a lot of secrets and unsanctioned experimentation. The show has some creepy moments and a lot of mystery. It’s definitely worth a watch.

“Tell Me Your Secrets” — This 10-episode crime/drama/mystery streaming on Amazon Prime centers on Emma (Lily Rabe), a woman who may or may not have been a murderous accomplice. She is released from prison into the witness protection program, and tries to build a new life for herself, but a rich woman (Amy Brenneman), whose daughter is still missing and thought to be a victim of Emma’s lover (Xavier Samuel), catches wind that Emma is out. To find her and to get answers, she hires a serial predator/stalker (Hamish Linklater) who becomes a serious threat to everyone. If this all sounds unbelievable and out of control, you understand the appeal of this show. I was truly hoping for another season, but I guess it didn’t find its audience. If you like Southern Gothic, you will love this.

“Free Guy” — I admit that I’m tired of several actors and their schtick — Dewayne Johnson is one; Ryan Reynolds is another. I had no interest in seeing this, until one night, we had nothing else to watch, so I decided to slap down $5.99 and rent it. I’m glad I did. The premise is that Guy, a bank teller (Reynolds), eventually discovers that he is non-role playing character in a video game. Tired of being killed and not having a real life, he breaks free, teaming up with the woman of his dreams, a motorcycle riding, gun toting badass named Millie (Jodie Comer). In taking charge, Guy creates a ripple effect of change. I don’t know why I enjoyed this as much as I did, but I did. It was fun and a bit reminiscent of “Ready Player One,” which I also love.

