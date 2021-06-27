Wenday's serves up sunshine, despite COVID-19 pandemic

Although it opened during the dark days of the pandemic, Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique, located on the ground floor of the Park Building, 500 Willow Ave., has always served up sunshine to its customers.
The local business, owned and operated by Wenday Cooper, will celebrate its one-year anniversary Tuesday.
In spite of the difficulty the pandemic has caused many small businesses, Cooper went ahead and launched the enterprise she had been planning since November 2019 — and it has come through in good shape.
“To be honest, I felt we should open just to be a ray of sunshine to the rest of the community,” she said. “We have been super busy, so my loyal customers we now consider friends.”
The kitchen part of the boutique offers coffee, desserts and French food creations, as well as sandwiches and more traditional fare, Cooper said.
“I’m known for my cakes and my cupcakes,” she said.
Cooper doesn’t think of her business as just a restaurant, though. She also teaches cooking classes, sometimes designed for children.
“I do cupcake-decorating classes, baking classes … and even a pasta class,” she said. “I have lots to do with the Girl Scouts earning their badges here. They come in, and they get to know me as a woman business owner. We talk about self-love and loving others, and then we go into the kitchen and bake.”
Cooper also teaches spirituality classes at her shop and at Iowa Western Community College.
“I’m a healer by instinct, so I put my spirituality into my food,” she said.
Unlike many eateries, Wenday’s never shut down, Cooper said. Masks were worn when needed, and cleaning thoroughly was just instinctive.
“All of our tables are six feet apart,” she said.
The establishment has become as much a gathering place as a business, Cooper said. Some patrons sit and talk to friends for hours.
“You could come in here by yourself and leave with so many friends,” she said. “A lot of people call it their happy place.”
It’s also a quiet place where people can sit and read or even take a nap.
The space is often a venue for private functions – bridal showers, baby showers and other events, Cooper said.
“I do private dinner parties, like French dinners with seven courses,” she said. “We do lots of tea parties, lots of private parties. We had a Halloween party (last year) for kids, and it was fun.”
And Cooper also sells art and home/office décor.
“I never intended to sell things, but people started buying my décor,” she said. “I started with just a little bit of inventory, and then it just keeps growing and growing.”