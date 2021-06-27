Wenday's serves up sunshine, despite COVID-19 pandemic

Although it opened during the dark days of the pandemic, Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique, located on the ground floor of the Park Building, 500 Willow Ave., has always served up sunshine to its customers.

The local business, owned and operated by Wenday Cooper, will celebrate its one-year anniversary Tuesday.

In spite of the difficulty the pandemic has caused many small businesses, Cooper went ahead and launched the enterprise she had been planning since November 2019 — and it has come through in good shape.

“To be honest, I felt we should open just to be a ray of sunshine to the rest of the community,” she said. “We have been super busy, so my loyal customers we now consider friends.”

The kitchen part of the boutique offers coffee, desserts and French food creations, as well as sandwiches and more traditional fare, Cooper said.

“I’m known for my cakes and my cupcakes,” she said.

Cooper doesn’t think of her business as just a restaurant, though. She also teaches cooking classes, sometimes designed for children.