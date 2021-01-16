Wild Game Feed fundraiser, same cause but with a different look

The annual Erwin J. Kruse Wild Game Feed fundraiser will continue for the 20th year, but with a COVID-19 safe virtual auction and meals available for curbside pickup.

The fundraiser, usually held at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, is organized by two Knights of Columbus Councils, 10722 and 10805.

The auction will start Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. and end on Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. Meals will be available for pickup on Feb. 6, and dinner tickets are $25 per person. The auction and dinner tickets can be found at kcwildgamefeed.org.

“Since 2001, the event has donated more than $470,000 to 21 local organizations,” lead organizer Dana Kruse said. “It would be easy to not have the Game Feed, but we see pandemic related struggles in our community, and we want to assist and help out as we’ve done in the past.”

Previous organizations include Shop with a Cop, Fire Fighters Honor Guard, Shop with a Sheriff, Wings of Hope, Domestic Abuse Prevention and Spirit Radio just to name a few. You can find a complete list of recipients at kcwildgamefeed.org/about-us.

“Once a group makes our list they can pretty much guarantee they will receive money each year after that,” Kruse said.