Wild Game Feed fundraiser, same cause but with a different look

The annual Erwin J. Kruse Wild Game Feed fundraiser will continue for the 20th year, but with a COVID-19 safe virtual auction and meals available for curbside pickup.
The fundraiser, usually held at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, is organized by two Knights of Columbus Councils, 10722 and 10805.
The auction will start Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. and end on Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. Meals will be available for pickup on Feb. 6, and dinner tickets are $25 per person. The auction and dinner tickets can be found at kcwildgamefeed.org.
“Since 2001, the event has donated more than $470,000 to 21 local organizations,” lead organizer Dana Kruse said. “It would be easy to not have the Game Feed, but we see pandemic related struggles in our community, and we want to assist and help out as we’ve done in the past.”
Previous organizations include Shop with a Cop, Fire Fighters Honor Guard, Shop with a Sheriff, Wings of Hope, Domestic Abuse Prevention and Spirit Radio just to name a few. You can find a complete list of recipients at kcwildgamefeed.org/about-us.
“Once a group makes our list they can pretty much guarantee they will receive money each year after that,” Kruse said.
Some items available for auction are a 30-gun Sports Afield Gun Safe, Pac-Man arcade, custom made knife, Nintendo Switch Lite and more. Kruse said two key items that will be up for auction are a American Kennel Club Labrador puppy and a Sea Doo Ski Jet.
The meals that will be available for pick will include deer jerky sticks as an appetizer, wild game chili for soup and a serving of deer meatballs in marinara, pheasant and quail enchiladas, duck stroganoff and wild boar with dumplings in sauerkraut.
Pickup times are 5:30 to 6 p.m., 6 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Great Hall, 3304 Fourth Ave.
“Nineteen years ago, we took a chance at doing this event and I thought we could sell 250 to 300 tickets,” Kruse said. “We sold 300 and gave away $6,000 that year.”
For a usual fundraiser Kruse said all 480 tickets would be sold, eight games would be in the hall and a live as well as a silent auction would be going on. Through the past 10 years, the Wild Game Feed has given $30,000 to $35,000 away each year.
“This year we hope people that haven’t been able to get tickets or attend our event in the past will take this opportunity to try our wild game dinner and take part in our online auction,” she said.