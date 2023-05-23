A chilly night with the legendary Willie Nelson & Family kicked off the 2023 concert season at Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Casino on Friday, playing to a sold out venue.

Willie and his son, Lukas, took the stage with their piano, percussion and harmonica players, playing a variety of songs from Willie’s six decade long career. Father and son, mirroring each other with familiar outfits and vocals.

Of course popular songs “On the Road Again,” “Highwayman,” “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow up to be Cowboys” and “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” were played. Willie has a great way of playing music with a mixture of country, blues and bluegrass, creating a niche genre.

He didn’t even need to say anything about how important family was to him, you could easily see it as he shared the stage with some of the most important people in his life. Not only did Willie share the stage with his son, but also some of the lyrics. Lukas sang parts in almost every song, but he sounds so much like his dad that you barely even noticed the vocal change.

In my eyes, Willie sets the bar for artists who are getting older. Can you think of another artist who is 90-years-old and can perform for an hour in the cold without any issues? I can’t.

Newer artist Austin Snell opened the show.

Snell told the crowd he had moved to Nashville, Tennessee a little over a year ago, but when he played you would think he would’ve grown up in Nashville.

Snell played a few songs he’s recently released including “Get There First” and “Excuse the Mess.” He also played some that have yet to be released.

I’m eager to see how Snell does in the future.

