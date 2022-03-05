'Women in Jazz' planned at library

To highlight Women’s History month, the Council Bluffs Public Library will host a unique and musical virtual presentation.

Galen Abdur-Razzaq, an accomplished musician and spoken-word artist from Montclair, New Jersey, will virtually present the lecture and performance 'Women in Jazz' at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Women have been involved in jazz since the early 1920s, not just as vocalists, but as instrumentalists, composers and arrangers. An understanding of jazz would not be complete without highlighting the influence and contributions of women — women such as Bessie Smith, Valaida Snow, Mildred Bailey, Mary Lou Williams, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, and Sarah Vaughn.

Lecturer and master flutist, Abdur-Razzaq will highlight the influence women had on the evolution of jazz and their significant contributions to the art form. The lecture covers the full spectrum of years, genre, recordings and recognized achievements. Abdur-Razzaq studied at the Berklee College of Music and holds a master’s degree in performing arts and education from Rutgers University.

“Our programs are designed with a focus on jazz history, women in jazz and the elements of jazz, as well as an overall understanding of musicology,” said Fiona Brown, general manager of Flute Juice Productions, Abdur-Razzaq’s production company. “The primary goal is to provide (our audience) with an understanding and appreciation of this art form, its cultural background, and historical significance. Notably, jazz was an instrument of expression during some of the most difficult periods in American history and is also considered an important pathway to a greater appreciation of music in general.”

Join the virtual presentation either in the library, at home or elsewhere via the Zoom link available on the library Event Page at www.councilbluffslibrary.org. Contact the Reference Desk to sign up to join us in Meeting Room D on the second floor, or to view it from home via Zoom. If you’re not fully vaccinated, we recommend that you please wear a mask.

Please call to make a reservation as space is limited at 712-323-7553 ext. 4014. The program is free and open to the public and has been made possible with help from the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation.