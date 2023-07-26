OCON EXPO

Walking into the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday felt a bit like being transported to a galaxy far, far away.

Cosplayers dressed as superheroes, "Star Wars" characters and more came out by the hundreds to this year's OCon Expo, which featured vendors, panel discussions, a cosplay contest and celebrity guests.

OCon, which is in its sixth year, began Friday and will continue through Sunday.

The event brands itself as the ultimate destination for fans of movies, TV shows, comic books, gaming and "everything geeky."

On Saturday, the event included a variety of panel discussions, ranging in topic from the potential mental health benefits of cosplay to comic creators' stories of their careers.

Matt Fujan, one of the event's organizers, said he was proud of the diverse range of panel topics at this year's event.

"People get to talk about whatever makes them happy," he said. "I'm really proud of our paneling because it's unique."

Q&A events with celebrity guests also were scheduled throughout the weekend. This year's celebrities included actress Mindy Sterling of "iCarly" and "Austin Powers"; horror actress Felissa Rose; puppeteer Kevin Clash; and Rikishi, who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Melissa Bratcher, the event's media guest coordinator, said Sterling and Rose were especially popular among people at the event.

"Mindy and Felissa are both super engaging and really drawing people in," Bratcher said.

Vendors at the event included comic book sellers, artists and authors.

Jet Falco was at the event promoting his comic book DreamersEcho, which comes with a soundtrack he created to correspond to the book's different chapters. Falco, who is from central Iowa, said he was excited to be at OCon.

While Falco said he's been to smaller comic-con-type events in the area, OCon is by far the biggest and has the most variety, he said.

"It's really cool to see the good reception, that people are excited to get back to their classic comic-con venue," Falco said

One of the local groups at the event was Omaha's 501st Legion, a "Star Wars" costuming group.

501st Legion member Rachel Neurath said she enjoys seeing everyone dressed up at OCon.

"My favorite thing is the characters you see and interacting with kids and seeing how the kids enjoy it," she said.

Many attendees said they appreciate the community aspect of OCon and how they're able to interact with people who share their passions.

Ambrose Kampe of Omaha was dressed as a steampunk cowboy, a character she came up with on her own. Kampe said she enjoys cosplay and how it brings her back to the carefree mindset of being a kid.

"It's really just a form of self-expression, she said. "Being able to be someone else for a day, getting to meet people who are like-minded and just kind of shut off having to be an adult for a bit."