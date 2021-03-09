Club News: Local clubs and organizations resume meetings

P.E.O. Chapter MF

P.E.O. Chapter MF has been holding regular business meetings in person and via Zoom the past several months. The chapter has maintained social distancing guidelines and has worn masks and served no food at all.

Dealing with COVID-19 has been challenging for everyone and we hope a reasonable end is now in sight.

Chapter MF met on Thursday at Eastside Christian Church. In a brief ceremony new officers were installed for the year. Many thanks to those who agreed to serve for this year.

Additionally, Mary Stuhr will serve as convention delegate and Bev DeVault as alternate delegate.

The next meeting will be April 1 at Eastside Christian Church.