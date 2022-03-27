Experienced Yellow Jackets swarm back to the courts

The Thomas Jefferson boys tennis team returns a swarm of kids and as result is excited about this team’s potential.

With the weather also throwing in some warmer days to practice in, Yellow Jackets coach David Kaeding has been putting in a lot of work on the courts and likes what he has seen from his team.

“It feels good to get back out on the courts again,” Kaeding said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have some good weather for practice and it’s just great as I said earlier to be back and get things rolling and to enjoy the spring.”

When asked about who’s been impressing or who he expects to step up in a big way this season, Kaeding has seen progression not just the returners but some newcomers as well.

Looking at a couple of the many, Kaeding talked about a couple of the athletes who have helped lead the charge.

“I’ve got six varsity kids back that played a good amount of matches last year,” Kaeding said. “Ryan Smith is one of the kids we’re looking to see some big things and he’ll likely be our No.1. Last year was Ryan’s first year playing tennis and he really worked his way up and took some lessons over the summer.

“Jace Mundt is another guy we are excited about. He’ll probably pair with Ryan as our No.1 doubles team and he should do well as an individual as well.”

With a great deal of experience back Kaeding and the Yellow Jackets have placed some challenging goals for 2022. With the progression Kaeding has seen so far he believes this team could establish itself as one of the better teams in the Missouri River Conference and perhaps the city as well.

“In terms of team goals, it’s usually the same every year,” Kaeding said. “We always want to play well in our city duals. That and we want to finish in the top half of the Missouri River Conference which is always a challenge each year.

“We’ve been competitive with Sioux City West, Heelan, keep improving against East, and always give Sergeant Bluff a challenge. So, we feel like we can split with those schools or better.”

The Yellow Jacket’s first test of 2022 is scheduled for Monday when the Jackets go to Lewis Central for an inner-city showdown. The game time for that meet is at 4 p.m.