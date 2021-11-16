Face of the Day: Evan Summy

Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is excited to join the national network of over 800 community foundations throughout America who are celebrating National Community Foundation Week. Individual donors, business partners, nonprofit organizations, and other key stakeholders make it possible for PCCF to continue to amplify impact throughout southwest Iowa.

Today, PCCF is delighted to feature Evan Summy, vice president of Midwest Ag Services, Inc., for their philanthropic spirit and true commitment to creating impact in our community.

Established by Evan’s father Kelly in 1993, Midwest Ag Services, Inc., is a local, family-owned farm management, farm real estate and farm appraisal firm located in Council Bluffs. Kelly Summy was also one of the founding board members for the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. Kelly instilled the importance of philanthropy in the community early on in his career, and passed that essential value onto Evan.

In 2020, Evan started a donor advised fund through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation for Midwest Ag Services. Evan designed the fund to help grow and support youth in agriculture. In 2021, Midwest Ag Services granted to support 4-H and Future Farmers of America livestock show awards.