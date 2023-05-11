Dave Lawrence, co-founder of Sail On and Fly High, is "pumped" about the upcoming Council Bluffs Cares Mental Health Awareness Event on May 18 in Bayliss Park.

Dave and his wife, Cassy, created the nonprofit Sail On and Fly High after they lost their 16-year-old son, Sailor, to suicide in March 2021. They wanted to be able to give back to the community that supported them through their tragedy and help others who are struggling with mental health.

Sail On and Fly High was created to help our community end mental health stigmas, offer support and give guidance on where to find resources.

Sail On and Fly High is the presenting sponsor of the Council Bluffs Cares Mental Health Awareness event and Dave and Cassy are also on the planning committee. Dave loves being a part of the committee and feeling like he is contributing to the amazing impact of this group of individuals.

Sail On and Fly High will also be handing out "calm kits" to the first 100 people at the event and leading a mental health awareness walk at the conclusion of the event at 7:30 p.m. around Bayliss Park. The motto this year is "Rally around mental health" and there will be rally towels given out.

Dave is proud to be a southwest Iowa resident and has called it home for 25 years. He loves being a part of the Council Bluffs community. He is an Edward Jones financial advisor with an office on North 16th Street in Council Bluffs and enjoys being of service to the community in that way, too.

In his free time, Dave enjoys riding his bicycle, especially on the paved trails around Lake Manawa, cooking on his griddle and spending time with his animals. Going on adventures with his wife, Cassy; daughter, Maizy; and son, Wyatt, is at the top of his list of fun things to do.

For more information about Sail On and Fly High, visit sailonandflyhigh.org.