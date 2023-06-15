Carlin and Diane Copenhaver have been the owners of Top of the Line Steel Buildings for 20 years. They've been married for 15 years and have two daughters and one granddaughter. Both Carlin and Diane have been active members of their community and regular supporters of Wheels of Courage for four years.

Founded by the Jennie Edmundson Foundation, Wheels of Courage is an annual open-air car show that raises funds for the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund. These funds go to support cancer patients in need of support for the expenses that accumulate during their battle with cancer. This includes costs related to diagnosis and treatment as well as incidental expenses like housing, utilities and transportation.

"It is a great opportunity to support and give something back," Carlin said. "Cancer is an ugly thing that we have been through and Jennie Edmundson was where we were taken care of. Great people."

Wheels of Courage takes place on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quaker Steak and Lube, 3320 Mid America Drive in Council Bluffs. Each year, this fundraiser hosts over 150 cars and judges cars in 16 awards categories.

For more information or to register a car, you can visit jehfoundation.org or call 712396-6040. We also welcome same-day registrations before 11 a.m.