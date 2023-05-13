National Travel & Tourism Week is just concluding (May 7-13), butMayor Walshsees the value that visitors bring to Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County, even if it isn't on the radar of most local residents.

He knows most aren't aware that travelers (coming from 50 miles or farther) spent more than $308 million in Pottawattamie County during 2021. Furthermore, the City of Council Bluffs benefited from a record amount of hotel/motel taxes collected from visitors in fiscal year 2022, $3.19 million.

The impact of travelers was on full display during the recent Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, May 5-6. Anyone who had friends attempting to book a hotel room in CB can testify to the influx of visitors, high hotel room rates and lack of availability to stay anywhere in the metro area. There is more of that to come this summer, especially during the College World Series and SlumpBuster youth baseball tournament.

The City has a partnership with the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau to attract tournaments, conventions and family travelers, and Mayor Walsh has a few observations to share.

"In today's economy, youth sports are a big tourism driver," said Mayor Walsh. When families are in town for tournaments, he suggests they check out our historic attractions like the Union Pacific Museum and Historic General Dodge House. A trip to the area wouldn't be complete without taking in our beautiful views and trails at places like River's Edge Park or enjoying the arts at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

"Another great place to take out-of-towners is the 100 Block with so many great options for dining and shopping," Walsh said.