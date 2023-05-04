Rachel Sankey is the new Service Leader for Women's and Newborns at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

She grew up in Council Bluffs and is married to a wonderful husband, Jonathan Sankey. Together they have four children: Avery, 13; Jacob, 10; Charlotte, 9; and Max, 7. They also have a black lab named Layla.

During her downtime, Rachel likes to spend it with her husband. Some of their favorite adventure are traveling to new location, local farmers markets and the Orpheum Theater.

Rachel believes that working in health is important, "because each day you make an impact on someone's life. Coming to a healthcare setting no matter the reason is a very vulnerable time. As a health care worker, I have the opportunity to make a difference in that moment."

Every day Rachel gets the opportunity to serve the talented group of nurses on the Women and Newborn unit. These wonderful nurses along with the providers help mothers on their delivery journey. Jennie Edmundson Hospital has given Rachel the opportunity to not only serve in the hospital setting, but also allows her to support community organizations.

We thank you Rachel for all that you do here at Jennie Edmundson Hospital!