A typical day for Lynn Ayres might involve fixing a broken door lock or replacing the capacitor in a rooftop air conditioner unit. He never knows what he'll be called upon to repair each day, but he knows there will be something.

"There's always something broken," he said.

An electrician by trade, Ayres is the resident handyman for the Timothy House apartments, the permanent supportive housing wing of New Visions Homeless Shelter, where he himself has been a resident for nearly 13 years.

Growing up in Red Oak, Iowa, Ayres has always had a knack for putting things back together.

"Way, way, young, tearing apart dad's lawn mower and putting it back together again just for something to do," he said. "We'd scavenge parts and mow yards and make money to buy motors for go-karts and mini-bikes."

At age 50, after his wife of 17 years left him, taking their two daughters, Ayres began a downward spiral of drug and alcohol abuse that at times saw him homeless and living in shelters or halfway houses in Des Moines and Council Bluff s.

"I just went off the deep end and didn't give a hoot about anything," Ayres said. "I was around town, being the town drunk, sponging off friends."

After a couple of years, Ayres' sister took him to a shelter in Des Moines, where he first attempted to stay sober.

"Bad thing about being an alcoholic, especially me, is, 'one drink won't hurt, I'm doing good,' and then I just get right back at it, totally stupid, back on the street, actually living on the street," Ayres said.

The next time Ayres got sober was after he was arrested for drunk driving. He was sent to an inpatient rehab clinic near Burlington, Iowa, where he stayed for six months.

Ayres managed to stay sober for a few years, until his brother — "who's an alcoholic" — moved in with him.

He spent time in a halfway house in Des Moines before finding his way to Council Bluff s and New Visions' emergency shelter, known as Joshua House.

Ayres credits a visiting doctor with sending him to a rehab clinic where sobriety finally stuck.

"I detoxed there for five days," he said. "Any other time I … had to go to the hospital or something for detox, I'd have to have drugs. I always had seizures if I tried to quit on my own. I was a 24-hour drunk, and if I went without alcohol, it was bad shape."

Ayres said that he prayed over those five days, and came out sober without any withdrawal symptoms, and he's been sober ever since.

"That was my miracle," he said. Now 66 and sober for more than a decade, Ayres fixes what's broken around New Visions, grateful to the organization and the people who were able to fi x him.

Ayres has a motorcycle, which he uses to visit his daughters and grandchildren; one lives in Red Oak and the other outside Kansas City.

"My daughters (were) a big part of my wanting to get sober," Ayres said. "I mean, 'please dad,' you know, and everything, and just broke my– yeah, I just missed them so much, and now, you know, grandkids and everything, and I go see them all the time."