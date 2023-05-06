Morgan Keysor is another new leader at Jennie Edmundson, but she is not a new employee. She has been a nurse at Jennie for eight years and recently was promoted to Service Leader, Progressive Care Unit.

Morgan has been married to her husband, Jordan, for three years and they have a 2-year-old son named Harrison. They also have a fur baby named Boone, who is a five year old Golden Retriever. Morgan loves house plants and gardening and going for family bike rides every Saturday during the warm months.

"My husband and I also love traveling and have a goal to visit as many National Parks as we can," she said.

As the new Service Leader over the third floor, Progressive Care Unit, Morgan explains that she, "loves working at Jennie because of our close-knit employee culture. You can walk down any hallway and see a smiling face, welcoming you or lending a hand to help.

"It really is an amazing place to work and be a part of," she said. "I am fortunate to be the leader of an amazing unit full of dedicated nurses, CNAs and telemetry techs."

Morgan believes that the greatest reward you can receive is knowing that you made a positive difference in someone else's life.

"Working in healthcare, we get the opportunity to do this every day," she said. "Maybe you are the nurse, the CNA, the x-ray tech, or even part of the environmental services team; everyone can have an impact and make a difference in the health of the patient."

Thank you Morgan for all you do and how you support the patients throughout Jennie Edmundson Hospital!