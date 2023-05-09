"Mental health awareness is something I am passionate about because I want to normalize people talking about it and asking for help when needed without feeling judged, criticized, or even afraid," said Tanner Eddy. "Council Bluffs offers many great services for those in need, and this event is a great way to showcase what is available."

Tanner, the Central Stores Manager for the City of Council Bluffs, was one of the founding members of Council Bluffs Cares: A Mental Health Awareness Event (CB Cares). His involvement started through Leadership Council Bluffs, and he says he plans to stay.

"Leadership Council Bluffs was an incredible experience that opened my eyes to see just how many groups of people are working together to improve our community," he said. "I am fortunate to have had that experience and am now using it with CB Cares."

Council Bluffs Cares is a small organization of individuals representing local hospitals, the City of Council Bluffs, local nonprofits and mental health professionals. Only in its second year since the group's inception, the group is getting prepared to host its second annual event.

On May 18, at Bayliss Park, Downtown Council Bluffs, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be an awareness event.

"This year's event has an excellent panel of individuals from across the community who will be sharing about a variety of topics," Tanner said. "There will be information booths with free resources and handouts, a yoga instructor will be leading mindfulness opportunities and more.

"The group of individuals that have been meeting for weeks are truly invested in making this event successful. The organizations partnering together is another indication that we have an amazing community."

"I am a survivor of suicide myself, and if I can prevent others from going through the same pain, then it is worth it," Tanner said. "I'm proud to be a part of this event and I am happy the community had enough interest last year that we can do it again."

In his free time, Tanner keeps busy with his wife and two boys.

"We are always looking to do something active when the weather is nice," he said. "We enjoy going on walks with our dogs, riding bikes and exploring the city."

The CB Cares event is held in conjunction with The 712 Initiative's Farmers Market. In addition to being a free event open to all ages in the community, the first 500 registrants of the event will receive $5 in Farmers Market bucks.