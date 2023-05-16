Alysia Hessis the owner and founder of The Occasional Collective, a locally sourced retail shop in Treynor, Iowa. The shop has been open for a little over a year and has quickly become the place to shop for home goods, gifts and more in Pottawattamie County.

Before opening The Occasional Collective, Alysia worked at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium for 27 years. Her time at the zoo helped her develop a passion for conservation and sustainability. Because of this passion, the items in her shop are thoughtfully curated, sustainably focused, and most, sourced from local makers.

"When we choose local, we are supporting people in our community. Connections with our neighbors strengthen the bonds that rural areas need to survive. Wanting to support friends and family fuels commerce," Alysia sid.

During National Travel and Tourism Week (May 7-13), the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau announced on their website and social media channels that The Occasional Collective won the Omaha Metropolitan Area (OMA) Tourism Award for the best retail business in Pottawattamie County. These awards are given to the business that received the most online nominations and votes from the public earlier this spring.

When she isn't working at the shop, Alysia enjoys dining at 712 eat + drink in Council Bluffs, gardening, and enjoying the great outdoors at Hitchcock Nature Center. When asked what hidden gems are in Pottawattamie County, she cited Prairie Crossing Vineyard & Winery.

The Occasional Collective is located at 12 E. Main St. in Treynor, Iowa. Alysia is excited to now offer sustainable shopping, so visit the website theoccasionalcollectiveia.com to learn more.