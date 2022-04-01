April 1 Face of the Day: Betty

Betty the dog has been around the block plenty, but she’s still going strong.

Betty is a 17-year-old female black Labrador mix owned by Matt and Krystle Miller of Council Bluffs. The two adopted her from a relative when Betty’s mom gave birth to her litter, and she was just 5 weeks old at the time. A recent DNA test showed that Betty is half black Lab, but she also has a few other breeds in her. Krystle had a laugh when the results said she was 7%”super mutt.”

The Millers have spent Betty’s lifetime giving her a warm and loving home.

Krystle said “her younger years were full of Frisbee, hiking, swimming and camping. Betty has been all over the Bluffs during her younger years. She often enjoyed hiking in town around Vincent Bluff and Fairmount Park.”

The family also hit up Lake Manawa State Park a lot, which was Betty’s favorite swimming hole. Krystle said she’s slowed down a bit in her old age, but Betty still enjoys playing with her basket of toys.

Betty may be elderly, but she’s still kicking and bringing love into her household. Her birthday is on Feb. 5, and her annual treat is a Burger King cheeseburger. She enjoyed her tasty burger last month and she’s looking forward to another.

— Joe Shearer