April 1 Face of the Day: Emma Wigington

Emma Wigington was born to dance. Emma, 13, was born and raised in Council Bluffs.

She’s been a student at St. Albert Catholic Schools for the entirety of her education, and she is currently an eighth-grader in the middle school. She has an older brother, Jackson, who is a sophomore.

With her middle school years ending in just a couple of months, Emma reflected on her time as a Sainte. She said the school has been very welcoming to her over the years and that it’s quite the tight-knit community at St. Albert.

Emma keeps moving outside the classroom in more ways than one. She plays volleyball for Iowa School for the Deaf and trains at Kerri’s Dance Studio in Council Bluffs. She’s been dancing since she was 2 and she said she’s performed most styles over the years.

She said she loves the feeling of nailing a move and said it’s a graceful, artistic practice. When she isn’t moving, Emma enjoys putting her creativity to work.

She’s an avid drawer and writer and loves penning whatever comes to her mind on any given day. Emma has enjoyed her time in middle school, but she’s ready to see what the future holds in high school.