April 10 Face of the Day: Dee Christensen

Dee Christensen is a gem of a volunteer by any measure, and we are lucky to have her here at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Having graduated from the Jennie Ed School of Nursing in 1965, Dee spent her career as an RN serving at Jennie first in pediatrics, and then in surgery, before retiring in 2003.

Dee has served in our West Lobby as a volunteer greeter since 2006. Dee also transports and escorts guests and patients to their desired destinations. She is a valuable assistant to West Lobby staff, helping wherever she is needed. When asked what makes a good volunteer, Dee felt being friendly and a good listener were essential.

Dee has been married to her husband, Keith, for 56 years. Keith retired after 40 years of service from the Union Pacific Railroad. They have two sons, Mark and Scott, as well as seven grandchildren, six girls and one boy.

In addition to her volunteer work at Jennie, Dee loves to crotchet and cross-stitch. She is also a bit of a fitness buff, taking advantage of her treadmill at home as well as working out with light weights and stretch bands.

She and Keith love to travel, having visited Germany, Italy, Costa Rica and Mexico. Included in their travels have been two trips through the Panama Canal. Their next adventures include plans to visit 13 national and state parks, as well as travel to Oregon and a visit to Alcatraz.

For more information as to how you, too, can become a volunteer, please contact Lisa Dempsey, Volunteer Coordinator at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, at 712-396-6341.

— Methodist Jennie

Edmundson Hospital