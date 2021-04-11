April 11 Face of the Day: Mike Skipton

Mike Skipton spent his career as a teacher and consultant in the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central school districts, as well as a consultant with the Area 13 Education Agency.

Skipton has been a Jennie Edmundson volunteer since 2005. He volunteers at the West Lobby Desk, providing informational services and hospital escorts.

He currently serves as president of the hospital auxiliary, which oversees the volunteer Auxiliary Board. In addition to providing in-hospital support, Mike also provides assistance with “Wheels of Courage” in June and “The Spirit of Courage” celebrity golf outing and gala auction in August.

Mike and his wife Joetta have two children and four grandchildren. When not volunteering at Jennie, Mike Skipton likes to golf, read, travel and follow the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Skipton is also involved in the Knights of Columbus at St. Peters Catholic Church, Centennial Rotary Club, American Legion No. 2 and the Pottawattamie County Historical Society.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Kay, volunteer coordinator, at 712-396-6341 or courtney.kay@nmhs.org.

— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital