Sadie Kunik was 18 when she suffered from an aneurysm, followed by two strokes, which left her paralyzed on her right side.

She had to learn to do all of the things most of us so often take for granted over again, including walking, talking and writing. Sadie’s faith has always been strong, and she believes she is still here because she was given a second chance.

Sadie has been volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for over 14 years. She is known to greet everyone with a simple “Hey Buddy!” She volunteers most of her time in the Pharmacy Annex, but also is always willing to help and support throughout the hospital!

When Sadie isn’t volunteering, you can find her spending time with her Shitzu named Toby. She loves to spend time doing latch and hook art. For Sadie, family is incredibly important, and she is thankful for her Aunt Amy who helps support her.

Sadie believes that it is important to be good to everyone and to not sit at home twiddling your thumbs.

We thank Sadie for her commitment to volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. If you are interested in supporting the mission of the hospital, please contact Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040.