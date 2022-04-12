April 12 Face of the Day: Tim Williams

Tim Williams is one of our newest volunteers here at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Tim works on the Pharmacy Annex on either a Monday or Tuesday morning, and is always ready to assist hospital staff with purchases.

The Pharmacy Annex is a benefit only available to hospital staff (both active and retired) as well as volunteers. All sales go to the Charitable Patient Care Fund. In his opinion, a good volunteer includes dependability and a willingness to help. Tim has shown that he has both of those in abundance.

Before volunteering at Jennie, Tim worked for 10 years as a Century Link technician. He also spent time working for Xerox, as well as spending four years in the Navy.

Tim’s life includes a 25-year-old daughter, a dog, and a cat. When asked if he was an animal lover, he responded by saying that he would have more pets, if only he had the room.

Before injuring his leg, Tim spent time working on old cars, which he loves, and playing golf, which he loves even more. And although he can no longer play, golf remains an avid interest of his.

When asked about things that are important to him, Tim replied that he thought people spent too much time on social media.

“Life is about connections with other people,” Tim said.

This could be a very valuable insight in today’s world. Perhaps with the improvements regarding COVID, more and more of us can follow Tim’s advice.

For more information on how to become a volunteer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, contact Lisa Dempsey, Volunteer Coordinator, at 712-396-6341.

— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital