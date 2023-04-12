Yvonne Willadsen is the definition of dedication.

She has been volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for about 19 years, having served on the Volunteer Auxiliary Board as well as multiple location throughout the hospital. Currently, she volunteers as an Office Resource Support, answering the phone, doing mailings, and other projects as needed from within the hospital.

She maintains the annual Historian Scrapbook, capturing Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Volunteer Services events and recognition. Yvonne has also served on the Spirit of Courage annual fundraising committee for 19 years. She is committed to this event and is proud of the growth and work that has been achieved for patients needing support with their treatment.

Outside of the hospital, Yvonne has been married to Ken for 60 years. Together, they have three children and are the grandparents to six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

Yvonne loves to work in the garden, especially with flowers. She shares that she enjoys being able to deliver a small floral arrangement to lift the spirits of a friend.

For Yvonne volunteering is an outward expression of the motto that she chooses to live by.

“You make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give,” she said.

We thank Yvonne for her commitment to volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. If you are interested in supporting the mission of the hospital, please contact Volunteer Services at 712-396-6040.