April 13 Face of the Day: Donna Hubbell

Donna Hubbell is no stranger to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

While Donna worked on various medical floors within the hospital during her 48-year career, her favorite place to be was in the emergency room. She attributes this to being a self-proclaimed adrenaline junky.

Donna also worked in patient safety, as well as an administrative coordinator. She retired in 2020.

Donna has served as a volunteer with Methodist Jennie Edmundson since February of this year. She has been a valuable asset in both the Gift Shop, as well as in the West Lobby. Her reasons for coming back to Jennie as a volunteer are simple — she loves being a part of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson family, and she loves making a difference.

Donna has been married to her husband, Tom, since 1977. Tom has served as an art educator at both the high school and college levels. His current passion is the art of pottery, where he participates in an annual pottery show in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Tom also displays his craft in galleries in eastern Iowa, as well as art shows throughout the area.

Donna and Tom have two daughters. Their oldest daughter has blessed them with three grandchildren. Their youngest daughter is soon expecting a baby girl.

In her spare time, Donna enjoys gardening, and is hoping to expand her gardens this summer by incorporating both flowers and vegetables together in beds, as well as coordinating her flower beds to bloom all year long.

For more information on how to become a Methodist Jennie Edmundson volunteer, please call Lisa Dempsey, Volunteer Coordinator, at 712-396-6341.

— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital