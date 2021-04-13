April 13 Face of the Day: Rick Greer

Rick Greer has volunteered at Jennie Edmundson Hospital since March of 2006.

Greer plays an essential role in the hospital’s pharmacy annex, where he sits on the Hospital Auxiliary Board as the chair for the Pharmacy Annex. Greer volunteers a couple of days a week in the annex and is instrumental in keeping the merchandise priced and stocked.

Greer has also volunteered at Jennie Edmundson special events Wheels of Courage and Spirit of Courage, proceeds to these events benefit charitable patient care at Jennie. In his spare time Greer enjoys riding his recumbent bike around Council Bluffs. Rick is also very involved in his church and enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Thank you Rick for your hard work and dedication to Jennie Edmundson.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Kay, volunteer coordinator, at 712-396-6341 or courtney.kay@nmhs.org.

— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital