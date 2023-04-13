Vickie Klahr retired from Children’s Square as a Retention and Recruitment Specialist. She is an avid animal lover and has her own fur babies, two cats named Mr. Cuddles and Prince Charming. When Vickie has some free time, you can find her cooking or reading and watching some form of a murder mystery.

Vickie started as a volunteer in 2013 in the Gift Shop. She also supported Spirit of Courage, the Pub Crawl and other Pink Out events. She shares that she feels good about raising funds for those in need and cancer patients. Vickie recently returned to volunteering at Jennie Edmundson Hospital after taking a leave of absence. For Vickie, volunteering is a great way to connect with people and also serve your community.

“The staff and volunteers I work with make my day better,” she said.

Thank you Vickie for your commitment to Jennie Edmundson Hospital. If you are interested in supporting the mission of Jennie Edmundson Hospital through volunteering, please reach out to us at 712-396-6040.