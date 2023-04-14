Our final volunteer to highlight for volunteer appreciation month is Carolyn Kernes.

Carolyn grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in management and economics. She went on from there to New York State University, where she received a Master’s in economics. Before retiring, she worked for 16 years as a paralegal to healthcare attorneys at Baird Holm Law Firm.

Carolyn finds relaxation in taking care of her lawn, and gardening both vegetables and flowers. She is also a huge advocate for rescue animals. She has four cats and two dogs, all who are rescues who have now found their “furever” home with her.

Carolyn volunteers in outpatient surgery where she assists nurses and staff in meeting the non-medical needs of the patient. She feels that volunteering enables time to interact, listen and assist people whom she would otherwise not have the opportunity to meet. She volunteers at Jennie Edmundson Hospital because of the teamwork and spirit that is embodied throughout the hospital.

Thank you, Carolyn, for all you do. If you would like to support the mission of Jennie Edmundson Hospital and would like to volunteer, please contact us at 712-396-6040.