April 14 Face of the Day: Diane Hughes

If you are looking for an all-around and efficient volunteer, look no further than Diane Hughes, volunteer extraordinaire at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Jennie Ed and Diane have a long history. After having graduated from the Jennie Ed School of Nursing as an RN, Diane went on to ply her skills in several departments at the hospital. In addition to her career at Methodist Jennie Ed, Diane obtained her BS/MS degrees, teaching nursing at various schools and universities in the area.

Once retired, Diane came back to the Jennie family as a volunteer. She has served on the foundation board and alumni committee and is currently serving as president of the Methodist Jennie Ed Women’s Christian Society.

Diane is also involved in the National Honor Guard program. The NHG is made up of retired nurses, practicing nurses and nursing students who serve at funerals and graveside services of those fellow nurses who have died.

In addition, Diane is on the ground floor of a project highlighting the extensive and fascinating history of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, serving as the project’s research historian. Goals for the project include refurbishing the nursing school’s archives on display at the hospital as well as putting together a presentation available to the general public.

When asked what makes a good volunteer, she said that being a good person with a good heart is key, in addition to having the ability and time to help each person with whom a volunteer comes in contact.

Diane has been widowed for 21 years. She has two daughters, one in Fort Worth, Texas and the other in Omaha, as well as four grandchildren. She loves to work in her flower gardens and yard. She also loves reading and attending granddaughter events.

Thank you, Diane, for your valued and continued service to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. You, as well as all of our volunteers, are greatly appreciated. Interested in volunteering at MJE? We need you! Call the Volunteer office at 712-396-6341.

— Jennie Edmundson