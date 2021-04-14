April 14 Face of the Day: Kathy Halverson-Rigatuso

Kathy Halverson-Rigatuso views her volunteer work as a way to give back to the Lord as thanks for each day she is given.

Halverson-Rigatuso spends her Mondays volunteering in the Volunteer Services Office at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, answering the phone and helping staff with office projects.

Halverson-Rigatuso previously volunteered in the Jennie Edmundson oncology department. A cancer survivor herself, she offers a unique perspective to those she meets.

As Halverson-Rigatuso said, “A cancer diagnosis is different for everyone, some want to talk and some just need someone to be there.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, oncology volunteers are not coming in at this time. She hopes to continue to volunteer in oncology when volunteers are allowed back.

Halverson-Rigatuso, who’s an Episcopal Priest, also serves as an “on-call” chaplain to those in need at the hospital.