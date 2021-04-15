April 15 Face of the Day: Gloria Burgoin

Gloria Burgoin started volunteering at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in March of 2020.

She completed her training and was ready to start volunteering in the gift shop then COVID came and the hospital volunteer program was put on hold. She came back in October and has been a huge asset to the hospital gift shop ever since.

“My mother worked at the hospital many years ago and I love volunteering in the gift shop! I enjoy interacting with the staff and visitors that come in,” she said.

Profits from the gift shop are used for Jennie’s Charitable Patient Care Fund, which provides financial support to patients in need. Volunteering is a great opportunity to fulfill a need for not only the hospital but also for the person volunteering.

When Burgoin is not volunteering in the gift shop she enjoys hiking, kayaking and spending time with her family, especially her grandsons and her dog, Izzy.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Kay, volunteer coordinator at 712-396-6040, or courtney.kay@nmhs.org.