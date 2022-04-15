April 15 Face of the Day: Lori Gascoigne

Lori Gascoigne is one of our valued volunteers at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Lori spent six years serving customers in Jennie Edmundson’s gift shop before becoming a consistent presence in the West Lobby. Among her primary West Lobby duty is greeting patients as they come through the front door. Lori also transports and/or directs patients to their designated destinations.

Lori is always willing to fill in where needed, in spite of the fact that she just successfully finished physical therapy following knee surgery. You will always find a smiling, friendly face wherever you find Lori.

Lori is a full-time homemaker and mother. She has one daughter who lives in Minnesota and works as a clinical lab scientist. In her spare time, Lori enjoys working in her yard (she is a self-proclaimed “outdoorsy” gal), and working out. She has also traveled extensively, visiting Scotland, Europe, Ireland and Australia.

When asked what was important to her, she replied with three things: family, having fun and being down-to-earth. With those values, Lori has proven to be not only a valuable member of Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s volunteer family, but a real joy to work with.

For more information on how to become a Methodist Jennie Edmundson volunteer, please contact Lisa Dempsey, Volunteer Coordinator, at 712-396-6341.

—Jennie Edmundson Hospital