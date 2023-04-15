Matt Mancuso is the executive director of business and community education at Iowa Western Community College, where he oversees all non-credit programming. He has worked for IWCC for 13 years.

“In any given year, we see about 8,600 people take classes in my departments,” Mancuso said. “These include Adult Education, (HiSET and ESL classes, continuing education classes, company trainings and workforce training programs.”

In his limited free time, Mancuso can often be found outdoors; hiking, golfing, fishing, gardening (vegetables) and going to a lake and “just relaxing,” he said.

Mancuso’s wife, Aubrey, is the deputy director of The Women’s Fund in Omaha. They have three children: Gabe, 10; Ella, 7, and Isaac, 4. When not moonlighting as a taxi, he coaches sports for his children, including baseball, soccer and softball.

Mancuso is also is a member of the Leadership Council Bluffs team that is helping to put on the Discs for Dogs tournament fundraiser for Midlands Humane Society.

“I think these events are a great way to get the community to help local organizations,” he said. “I recently started playing disc golf and it is a great sport and underplayed. I think it will be a lot of fun.”

Mancuso has owned both cats and dogs, but if he had to choose, “I think I lean toward dogs,” he said. “I strongly believe in the mission if Midlands Humane Society. They provide a great service for these animals.”

Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs will host Discs for Dogs to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus.

Visit bit.ly/discs4dogs for more information.