Deb Janecek retired from Mercy Hospital in 2019 after 47 years as a nurse.

Nursing and volunteering runs deep in Debs’ family. Her mother, Margaret Manz, graduated from Mercy School of Nursing and worked at Mercy until her retirement. She then volunteered in the gift shop for over 20 years. Deb’s sister, Sheryl Husz, also worked at Mercy for 35 years. She and Deb volunteered with the Mercy Reruns (retired nurses/staff) and assisted with COVID vaccination clinics in 2020 and 2021.

In August 2022, Deb started volunteering at our main entrance Welcome Center. At the Welcome Center, she greets and assists patients, their families and visitors entering the hospital. Deb is easygoing and friendly. She answers questions, provides information and directs visitors to the hospital location they need in a way that creates an atmosphere of care and compassion.

In addition, Deb volunteers as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. She provides Holy Communion and spiritual prayers to our patients. As an EME volunteer she creates a caring and compassionate religious environment for our patients. Deb wants to make patients smile and offer them encouragement to fight their illness and to keep working hard on their wellness.

Outside of volunteering, Deb enjoys reading, walking and gardening in the summer. Her favorite flowers are roses. Deb and her husband Rick have two grown children and five grandchildren. She also has two cats, Simba and Nala, named by her grandchildren.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 16-22, 2023. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call Volunteer Services at 712-328-5394.