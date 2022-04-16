April 16 Face of the Day: Keith Long

Quiet, soft-spoken and effective, Keith Long is one of the many faithful volunteers at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Always arriving an hour before his shift to get in a little personal reading time, you can count on seeing Keith at least one day a week in the West Lobby, ready to great and assist patients and visitors on their way into the hospital. Keith also serves one day a week in the Outpatient Surgery Department at Jennie Ed.

Keith served in the Marine Corps from 1960-1966, spending two years in the Far East. The rest of his service time was spent at Camp Pendleton in southern California, one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the United States. Keith’s original intention was to enlist in the Air Force. However, the Air Force recruiter was not in at the time. He was invited by the Marine Corps recruiter to spend a few minutes with him while he waited for the Air Force recruiter to return. Keith left the building as a Marine.

After returning from the service, Keith spent 22 years with Omaha Box Company as a short-haul truck driver. With his territory limited to a 200 mile radius around Omaha, Keith was able to return home to his family each night. When asked how he liked his time at Omaha Box, Keith replied that he very much enjoyed it as it was a great opportunity to meet new people. In addition to driving truck, Keith also served as a firefighter for the Eaton Corporation.

When asked about his reasons for being a volunteer, Keith indicated that after being home for three weeks post-retirement, he just knew he had to do something more. Having briefly considered using his degrees in math and computer science in a tutoring capacity, Keith decided that volunteering at Methodist Jennie Edmundson would be a better fit for him.

As he almost always is, he was right. Thank you, Keith, for your dedicated 14 years of service (so far).

If you’d like to volunteer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson, call the Volunteer Services office at 712-396-6040. The hospital is recruiting for their volunteer team.

— Jennie Edmundson

Hospital