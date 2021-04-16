 Skip to main content
April 16 Faces of the Day: Lonnie and Betsy Henry
April 16 Faces of the Day: Lonnie and Betsy Henry

Betsy and Lonnie Henry

 Courtesy Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital/

Betsy and Lonnie Henry are pretty much a tag team effort — they work together in the gift shop, mainly in the afternoons, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

Betsy has volunteered at Jennie Edmundson since 1986 and Lonnie started in 2000 after his retirement and has been volunteering at the hospital since. Betsy is also an active sewing volunteer, this year making more than 800 masks!

With Lonnie as her trusty assistant, they have made masks, scrub caps and walker bags for the hospital. The scrub caps are delivered to the surgical services department at Jennie Edmundson, the masks are given to staff, volunteers and patients.

The Henrys also assist the hospital’s foundation with special projects throughout the year. In August they can always be counted on to host one of the hospitality tents during the Spirit of Courage Golf Outing.

When they aren’t busy volunteering, Betsy and Lonnie enjoy spending time with their daughter in Coralville, gardening, and finding more sewing projects.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, call or email Courtney Kay, volunteer coordinator at 712-396-6040, or courtney.kay@nmhs.org.

— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital

