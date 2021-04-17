April 17 Face of the Day: Linda Frost

Linda Frost has been volunteering at Methodist Jennie Edmundson since 2007.

During her tenure she has volunteered in outpatient surgery and the gift shop. Frost also is in charge of ordering all of the candy for the gift shop, which she does weekly.

Frost is a huge asset to the gift shop and volunteer services.

“My husband Joe and I were farmers in Crescent until our retirement. After my retirement I wanted to give back to the community,” she said. “I knew Jennie was a great place to work, so I decided to join the volunteer team.”

The Frosts have two children, Mike and Erin, and stepson John. They have six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

When Linda Frost isn’t volunteering at the hospital, she enjoys traveling, playing golf in her women’s league and working out at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, where she takes line dancing classes.

“My husband and I enjoy dancing at our local haunt on Friday nights,” she said.

Frost is also a member of PEO, Chapter FK.