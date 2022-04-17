April 17 Face of the Day: Marilyn Newland

It seems that no one who visits the gift shop at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital is a stranger to Marilyn Newland, whether fellow volunteer, employee, visitor or patient. According to Marilyn, everyone has a story, and she relishes the opportunity to hear them.

Before coming to Methodist Jennie Ed, Marilyn worked at the Fill and Food Convenience Stores for 18 years. After leaving Fill and Food, Marilyn worked for Hershey Chocolate until retirement. It was during her years of employment that she realized she loved meeting and talking to new people.

Marilyn was married to her husband, Dan, for 50 years. She and Dan have three children: Todd and wife Sally, Scott and wife Tricia, and Shannon and husband Patrick Halsted. She also enjoys spending time with her five grandchildren. In addition to owning an apartment complex, Marilyn and Dan purchased a lake home in Sunrise Beach, Missouri, at the Lake of the Ozarks. This is, according to Marilyn, her “happy place.”

Marilyn started volunteering after she retired, as she found she needed something to keep her busy and focused. In addition to her time spent in the gift shop, she is a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, serving VP-Administrative and Family Services, and is finishing her sixth year on that committee.

Marilyn is also a 30-year cancer survivor, and finds she has a special place in her heart for anyone who is facing this traumatic time in their own lives. Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital provides Marilyn an opportunity to provide support for cancer patients through its Spirit of Courage event. More on that at jehfoundation.com

If you enjoy meeting new people, making friends, and have a desire to be helpful, please consider volunteering. You may contact Volunteer Services, at 712-396-6040. The hospital is currently recruiting to fill volunteer positions.

— Jennie Edmundson Hospital