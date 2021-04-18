April 18 Face of the Day: Erick Alverio

Erick Alverio retired from Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in June of 2020 and one week later started volunteering.

You can find Alverio volunteering in outpatient surgery and helping guests at the west lobby desk. You can always count on Erick’s positive attitude and willingness to help.

Prior to volunteering, Alverio worked at Jennie Edmundson from January 1986 to June 2020. In that time he was a staff physical therapist, director of physical therapy, senior therapist for industrial rehabilitation and senior physical therapist at Health Center West at 34th and Broadway.

Along with working at Jennie since 1986, in 1987 Alverio joined the Army Reserves, retiring in March 2014

Alverio and his wife, Kristen Newton, have been married for 42 years, 43 years this June. They have two wonderful children and four grandsons. Daughter Fearn and her husband Adam live in Hampton, Virginia with two sons ages 10 and 7. Son Rafe and his wife Jenae have two sons ages 5 and 2 and live in El Paso, Texas.

When Erick Alverio isn’t volunteering he enjoys traveling, and working in the yard, and his three large dogs keep him busy. Thank you Erick for your service and dedication to Jennie Edmundson!