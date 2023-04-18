Mason Keffalos, medical student at Creighton University, started volunteering at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs in September 2022.

Mason is one of nine music volunteers with the bedside music program. The program was started in 2022 to create an environment of healing and hope for patients and staff using music. As a music volunteer, Mason plays the guitar and sings songs for patients in various departments of the hospital.

He says that volunteering at Mercy is a great way to use an activity he loves in a meaningful way for others.

“Volunteering provides me a meaningful outlet to use a gift I’ve been blessed with to connect with others who are in need of healing. I am proud of the time I spend with patients as well as the impact the music has had in the hospital,” he said. “It is encouraging to me to see patients, family members and staff so grateful.”

Mason’s favorite memory as a music volunteer was a time when he played for a patient that had recently been placed on palliative care. The family was struggling and it was encouraging to enter a room of sad individuals and share music that was capable of putting a smile on their faces.

Outside of school and volunteering, Mason enjoys getting outside and enjoying the weather. One of Mason’s previous work experiences is as a commercial fisherman for salmon in Bristol Bay, Alaska. This past winter, he had the chance to start a new hobby of tying fly fishing flies and he hopes to use them this summer to catch fish. Mason is originally from Alaska and is looking forward to being home for a few months.

National Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 16-22, 2023. Mercy Hospital wants to celebrate and thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication. To learn more about volunteer opportunities at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, call Volunteer Services at 712-328-5394.